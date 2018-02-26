New Book Alleges Trump Met Oligarchs At Raunchy BDSM Club

The club “The Act” had garnered a lot of complaints for its extremely raunchy shows and was put under surveillance by Nevada’s gaming commission.

After “Fire and Fury” by Michael Wolff, which detailed the chaotic affairs of the Trump White House, another book has emerged that recounts the shady dealings of President Donald Trump with Putin-linked oligarchs, his invitations to raunchy sex parties and his discrimination in the Miss Universe pageant.

According to an excerpt from “Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump” by Yahoo investigative journalist Michael Isikoff and Mother Jones reporter David Corn, Trump visited a nightclub in Las Vegas in 2013 with a billionaire oligarch’s son, before he traveled to Moscow for the 2013 Miss Universe Pageant.

Trump reportedly became part of a group, including billionaire real estate developer Aras Agalarov, pop singer Emin Agalarov, Trump’s lawyer Michael Cohen, 2012 Miss Universe Olivia Culpo, Miss USA Nana Meriwether and an executive of Agalarov, Ike Kaveladze. The company also included British music executive Rob Goldstone, who in 2016 would reach out to Trump’s eldest son, Don Jr., to convey a Russian lawyer wanted to have a meeting with him in the Trump Tower. The group had dinner and then took a short detour to a shady club, which featured, among other things, BDSM.

The club “The Act” had garnered a lot of complaints for its extremely raunchy shows and was put under surveillance by Nevada’s gaming commission.

The book said the club owners were already prepared for Trump’s arrival and had stocked their fridge with Diet Coke. They also considered organizing a special performance, just for Trump, involving a dominatrix or a “little-person transvestite,” who would urge Trump into perverse acts. Other activities involved nude young women playing out “golden shower” scenes and other unmentionables.



After the vulgar party, Trump was filled with praise for Agalarov, reportedly calling them the most powerful and richest men in Russia — although they were not the richest. He then decided to hold the next Miss Universe in Moscow.

Read More Trump Is Meddling In Mueller's Russian Meddling Investigation

The book also explained Trump subjected the Miss Universe contestants to a lot of discrimination. The candidates would be rejected if they looked “too ethnic or too dark-skinned” or if they snubbed Trump’s sexual advances.

The celebrity real estate mogul, who ran the pageant from 1996 to 2015, had a special room backstage where he would review the judges’ favorite participants a few days before the competition. He would watch the footage of the finalists, particularly when they were dressed in swimsuits or evening gowns, and if he did not like the judges’ choice, he would reject them.

According to the two authors, Trump had a special type and favored women with East European looks, like 2012 winner Olivia Culpo. However, some staffers said judges could make Trump reconsider his decision by informing him of contestants' powerful ties.

“If he didn't like a woman because she looked too ethnic, you could sometimes persuade him by telling him she was a princess and married to a football player,” a staffer said.

Shi Lim, who competed as Miss Singapore in 2013, told the New Yorker, “The finalists were picked by Trump. He was really in charge. We called it the Trump card.”

Another staffer said Trump once rejected a woman who dared to snub him.

The book also stated Trump was very picky with his choices, even down to his snacks, insisting he was always well-replenished with his favorite junk food: “Nutter Butters, white Tic Tacs and Diet Coke.” He also demanded unscented soap, rolled towels (not folded ones) and no “distracting” pictures on his walls.

During Trump’s 20 years with Miss Universe, many pageants were hosted in cities where Trump had powerful ties or where the pageants ratings were the highest, according to The New Yorker. For instance, the 2013 Miss Universe was Venezuela’s Gabriela Isler because the country had a contestants in the finals 16 times while the pageant was under Trump.

Read More An Escort Claims To Have Information On Trump’s Ties To Russia

Banner/Thumbnail credit: Reuters/File Photo