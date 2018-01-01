Boy Finds Father At Thai Prison During A School Trip

“They ran into each other’s arms in tears. The father kept kissing his son while saying, ‘I’m so sorry, I miss you. When I leave this place, I will be a good person.’”

The reunion of a father and son in a prison in Thailand is going viral for all the right reasons.

A school in Thailand’s Rayong province took a group of students on a recreational trip to a prison. When the group arrived there, a boy stared at an inmate and he then began crying – because the man was his father.

The field trip to the prison was conducted to teach the students moral values.

Arom Khunmoung, the leader of the tour, shared the emotional story on Facebook. He said he saw both the boy and then man which is why he then asked the boy if everything was OK.

To which the boy replied, “Teacher, that’s my dad. I’m very shocked [to see him].”

The boy asked Arom if he could speak to his father. However, the tour leader said he was unsure but that didn’t deter the boy from trying. He then asked a warden for permission.

The warden agreed and what followed was even more tearful.

“They ran into each other’s arms in tears. The father kept kissing his son while saying, ‘I’m so sorry, I miss you. When I leave this place, I will be a good person,’” Arom further wrote.

The emotional father then asked his son if he was ashamed of his father because all of his friends now knew that he was in prison. The boy reassured his father that was not the case and went down on his knees and touched his father’s feet.

Arom is part of Jam Banjeud Rayong, an organization that arranges recreational trips for schools and firms. He further said in his post that people should take the incident as an example, respect their loved ones and take the chance of expressing their love towards each other.

It remains unclear for what crime the boy’s father is serving prison time for.

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: Pexels