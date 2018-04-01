3YO Boy Miraculously Found Alive 18 Hours After Being Lost In The Bush

“It’s an Easter miracle, it’s just amazing and we just can’t thank the emergency services so much for everything they’ve done.”

A three year old boy, James Skillen, who went was missing after wandering from a campsite near Mudgee in the New South Wales Hunter Region, was miraculously found alive after eighteen hours.

James was with a group of about 20 family members at the campsite for the Easter break. Emergency services were called to the area around Razorback, 69km south of Mudgee, when relatives were unable to locate him.

In total, around 150 people, including authorities from a police helicopter team, dog squads, water police and divers were called in to search for the boy.

Shortly before noon, James was found five kilometers from where he had last been seen, safe and well. He was then flown in a PolAir chopper to a paddock where his parents were waiting and a policeman placed him in the arms of his mother.

After being reunited, James' father, Peter Skillen, thanked members of public and emergency services.

“It’s an Easter miracle, it’s just amazing and we just can’t thank the emergency services so much for everything they’ve done. He was very chirpy, he was very happy he got to ride in a helicopter,” he said.

Skilllen also said young James had tried to get a lift back to the campsite from a kangaroo. “He said he tried to jump on a kangaroo this morning because he thought the kangaroo might take him home.”

