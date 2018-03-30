Boys Who Saved Suicidal Man To Be Honored With National Service Award

In refreshing positive news, three British boys will receive an award from the Royal Humane Society for rushing to stop a man from leaping off an overpass.

Three young boys who helped save a man from committing suicide are receiving a national service award for their bravery, The Root reports.

Last September, Devonte Cafferkey, 13, and Sammy Farah, 14, spotted a man sitting on the edge of an overpass with a rope around his neck. According to The Hertfordshire Mercury, the two boys ran to stop the man, while a third boy, 12-year-old Shawn Young, went for help.

Cafferkey and Farah restrained the man and tried to talk him out of jumping. The man was sobbing and began to pass out, making it harder for the boys to support his weight.

Young's calls for help drew the attention of another hero, Joanne Stammers, who took over for the boys holding the suicidal man.

Eventually, authorities arrived and escorted the man to the hospital.

Now the boys, Stammers, and an additional man, James Higlet, will receive awards from the Royal Humane Society, a charity promoting life-saving intervention.

At the time of the incident, the boys were fairly shaken. But Young's mother said that since then, they have "just got on with it" and shown impressive maturity.

“I am extremely proud of all three of them. They are all good boys, and it’s nice that they are getting recognized for doing something good in the community," she said. “Quite often in the national news there are a lot of negative reports about young people, so it is nice to have something positive."

In a media landscape often riddled with distorted views of young people, it's nice to see a spotlight on a group of regular kids who showed immense virtue in their actions.

