Montana Restaurant Refuses To Host Don Trump Jr-Backed Rally

“We definitely don’t want to take political sides,” manager Jeff Wilcox said. “That’s just not who we are…We just try to stay politically neutral.”

It seems the presence of Donald Trump Jr. is not welcome at a bar in Bozeman, Montana.

Last week, Republican Matt Rosendale’s campaign announced that Trump Jr. and his Fox News host girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle would be campaigning on his behalf at the Midtown Tavern in Bozeman. Apparently, that was news to the tavern manager himself.

Manager Jeff Wilcox told the Bozeman Daily Chronicle that he had no intention to host the rally in his restaurant. He said the announcement by Rosendale was a result of “miscommunication” and that the bar will not be taking any side in the U.S. election race.

“We definitely don’t want to take political sides,” Wilcox said. “That’s just not who we are… We just try to stay politically neutral. We’re a restaurant.”

Wilcox said he had not been aware the event was booked for Sept. 25 until it was announced. He said he was trying to apologize for the erroneous announcement and setting the record straight.

Read More Even Swamp Alligators Refuse To Eat Donald Trump Jr

Rosendale’s spokesman, Shane Scanlon, said the event will be attended by over 200 people and the campaign is now searching for a different venue to “accommodate the unprecedented demand.”

The staunchly pro-Trump Rosendale is challenging Democratic rival Sen. Jon Tester for the Montana Senate seat.

“We’re excited to welcome Trump Jr. and Kimberly back to Montana,” said Rosendale. “This race is a top priority for the Trump administration and it’s an honor to have them join us on the campaign trail. President Trump is now counting on all of us to win this race so we can help him advance his agenda.”

This isn’t the first time people who espouse President Donald Trump’s polices, have a hard time finding a restaurant that would accept them.

Earlier this year, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders got the boot from the Red Hen restaurant in Virginia because she works for an “inhumane and unethical" administration. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirsten Nielsen was chased out by people, protesting against the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy on immigration, from the MXDC Cocina Mexina in Washington.

Read More Meeting At Trump Tower Was Followed By Some Suspicious Money Transfers

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: Shannon Finney/Getty Images