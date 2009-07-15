Brave Activists Who Were Killed For What They Believed In! (Photos)

19-year-old Clément Méric , a leftist political campaigner was killed after a beating by suspected far-right activists last week. The attack came amid heightened tensions in France between far-left and far-right activists following lengthy protests in the country against the Socialist government's decision to legalize same-sex marriage.

#ClémentMeric est mort... On revient sur le lynchage de ce militant anti-fasciste avec deux de ses amis #cesoir #LGJ pic.twitter.com/098kDSyCZq — L'Info Du Vrai (@linfoduvrai) June 6, 2013

Though his death is a horrifying incident, It is unfortunately neither the first nor the last one. Throughout history, people with the guts to stand up for what they believe in, often meet violent deaths by the hands of their opposition.

Here are a few brave activists, who lost their lives for what they believed in!

@mustafarmagan bir de hocam bu olayın sonrası da var... pic.twitter.com/b1xLCAEVvK — Samet Öğütlü (@samet_ogutlu) July 19, 2014

Rachel Aliene Corrie, an American peace activist was crushed to death by an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) armored bulldozer in the southern part of the Gaza Strip in 2003.

José Cláudio Ribeiro & Maria do Espírito Santo da Silva, killed by masked gunmen Brazil 2011 https://t.co/J71uQR9KsY pic.twitter.com/rZFalhKt3M — Global Witness (@Global_Witness) April 15, 2014

José Cláudio Ribeiro da Silva and his wife, Maria do Espírito Santo, who campaigned against logging and clear cutting of trees in the Amazon rainforest were killed in 2011.

Brazil salutes Chico Mendes 25 years after his murderhttps://t.co/mLvlIoWBdl#murder — SunflowerLivingInst (@SunflowerLInst) October 31, 2017

Francisco Alves Mendes Filho aka Chico Mendes, a Brazilian an environmentalist fighting to preserve the Amazon rainforest was assassinated on December 22, 1988.

Polícia prende fazendeiro condenado pela morte de Dorothy Stang



Rádio Vaticana



Altamira (RV) – A ...https://t.co/GktnnnoPqH pic.twitter.com/PIA5ZuCDuV — Paróquia Sto Afonso (@SantoAfonso) October 11, 2017

Sister Dorothy Mae Stang, an American-born, Brazilian activist, outspoken in her efforts on behalf of the poor and the environment was murdered in Brazil in February 2005.

Irfan Khudi Ali Shaheed. Our heroes r not just courageous they are selfless. We remember them 16th Jan @NeverForgetpk pic.twitter.com/TyEKV1112O — M. Jibran Nasir (@MJibranNasir) January 11, 2015

Irfan Khudi Ali, a Pakistani human rights activist was killed in a string of bomb attacks in the Pakistani city of Quetta by terrorists.

Today in #Herstory In 1872 Emily Wilding Davison born. A member of the Women's Social & Political Union (WSPU) and a militant fighter for her cause, she was arrested on 9 occasions, went on hunger strike seven times and was force fed on forty-nine occasions. pic.twitter.com/G8miRmkvV6 — Elizabeth K Mahon (@scandalwomen) October 11, 2017

Emily Wilding Davison, a women’s rights activist was killed when she stepped in front of King George V's horse on 4 June 1913.

NUJP cheers conviction of accused in Gerry Ortega death https://t.co/A8zuh9w9Ot | @KSabilloINQ pic.twitter.com/xioiHPhGsS — Inquirer (@inquirerdotnet) March 8, 2016

Doctor Gerry Ortega was shot dead on 24 January, in the Philippines archipelago where he campaigned to protect the indigenous communities.

Jairo Mora, a young environmental activist who campaigned for the protection of endangered sea turtles in Costa Rica was killed by turtle poachers on May 31st this year.

"she continues to be an inspiration"#EU remembers rights defender Natalia Estemirova killed in #Russia July 15,2009 https://t.co/2wsQYGEmlB pic.twitter.com/YZOStiUpf2 — Lotte Leicht (@LotteLeicht1) July 15, 2017

Human rights activist Natalia Estemirova was abducted and murdered in Chechnya in July 2009.

Melih'in mezarına bile tükürülmeyecek ama seni yaşatacağız #EthemSarısülük.. heval seninleyiz hâlâ.. pic.twitter.com/ND6zgUOK6s — hazal.. (@tomafobik_) October 23, 2017

Turkish demonstrator Ethem Sarısülük, a member of the youth wing of the opposition Republican People's Party died after suffering a head wound during protests in Turkey.

Thumbnail Credits : Reuters