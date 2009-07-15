© Reuters

Brave Activists Who Were Killed For What They Believed In! (Photos)

19-year-old Clément Méric , a leftist political campaigner was killed after a beating by suspected far-right activists last week. The attack came amid heightened tensions in France between far-left and far-right activists following lengthy protests in the country against the Socialist government's decision to legalize same-sex marriage.

Though his death is a horrifying incident, It is unfortunately neither the first nor the last one. Throughout history, people with the guts to stand up for what they believe in, often meet violent deaths by the hands of their opposition.

Here are a few brave activists, who lost their lives for what they believed in!

 

Rachel Aliene Corrie, an American peace activist was crushed to death by an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) armored bulldozer in the southern part of the Gaza Strip in 2003.

 

 

José Cláudio Ribeiro da Silva and his wife, Maria do Espírito Santo, who campaigned against logging and clear cutting of trees in the Amazon rainforest were killed in 2011.

 

 

Francisco Alves Mendes Filho aka Chico Mendes, a Brazilian an environmentalist fighting to preserve the Amazon rainforest was assassinated on December 22, 1988.

 

 

Sister Dorothy Mae Stang, an American-born, Brazilian activist, outspoken in her efforts on behalf of the poor and the environment was murdered in Brazil in February 2005.

 

 

Irfan Khudi Ali, a Pakistani human rights activist was killed in a string of bomb attacks in the Pakistani city of Quetta by terrorists.

 

 

Emily Wilding Davison, a women’s rights activist was killed when she stepped in front of King George V's horse on 4 June 1913.

 

 

Doctor Gerry Ortega was shot dead on 24 January, in the Philippines archipelago where he campaigned to protect the indigenous communities.

 

 

Jairo Mora, a young environmental activist who campaigned for the protection of endangered sea turtles in Costa Rica was killed by turtle poachers on May 31st this year.

 

 

Human rights activist Natalia Estemirova was abducted and murdered in Chechnya in July 2009.

 

 

Turkish demonstrator Ethem Sarısülük, a member of the youth wing of the opposition Republican People's Party died after suffering a head wound during protests in Turkey.

 

