Thousands In Brazil Mourn Assassination Of Human Rights Activist

Tens of thousands of people across Brazil have taken to the streets to protest the murder of Rio city’s councilor Marielle Franco.

Franco, who was one of the most popular human rights advocates, was targeted by two men, who fired nine shots at her when she was being driven across the central business district on the night of March 14.

The politician’s driver, Anderson Pedro Gomes, was also killed in what appears to be a targeted assassination. A press officer, who was with Franco in the back of the car, was also injured, according to the police.

Mayor of Rio de Janeiro Marcelo Crivella called the murder a “brutal assassination.”

It is important to mention the brutal murder occurred despite the military taking over the policing last month.

Franco was a beacon of hope of the people of Rio, which is plagued by a plethora of issues including poverty. She was a vocal critic of police brutality and only a few days before her murder, she took to social media to accuse law-enforcement officials of killing innocent citizens.

In January, 154 Brazilian citizens reportedly became the victim of police brutality in Rio.

“Another homicide of a young man who may be coming into the [Military Police] account,” she wrote on Facebook. “

“Matheus Melo was leaving the church. How many more have to die for this war to end? We need to scream so everyone knows what’s happening in Acari right now,” she wrote in another post, referencing a neighborhood in Rio’s north zone. “The 41st Battalion of the Rio de Janeiro Military Police is terrorizing and raping residents of Acari. This week two young men were killed … Today the police walked the streets threatening the residents. It has happened since forever, and with the intervention it got even worse.”

Human rights organizations have called for immediate investigations into the assassination.

“This a chilling development and is yet another example of the dangers that human rights defenders face in Brazil,” Jurema Werneck, Amnesty International’s Brazil director, said.

“As a member of Rio de Janeiro’s State Human Rights Commission, Marielle worked tirelessly to defend the rights of black women and young people in the favelas and other marginalized communities.”

Rio’s head of public security, Richard Nunes, assured a “full investigation” into the murder.

