Breitbart’s Readership Has Plummeted Since Ousting Bannon

The alt-right news outlet Breitbart is going downhill fast since former executive chairman Steve Bannon’s abrupt exit in January.

According to Politico, comScore figures indicate that the site dropped from 15 million unique visitors in October, to 13.7 million in November, 9.9 million in December, 8.5 million in January, and a paltry 7.8 million in February.

The site’s January score was down 51 percent from the same month just one year before, and the February number down 49 percent. Ironically, last month Breitbart saw its least amount of traffic since February 2015, which was four months before President Donald Trump declared his candidacy for the 2016 presidential election.

While the site’s traffic woes could be attributed to a number of things, one undeniable factor is Bannon’s absence. He left the site the first time to join Trump’s administration as the president’s chief strategist.

After leaving the White House and returning to the site last August, he wasn’t back long before being pushed out by the site’s board for spilling gossip about Trump and his family for Michael Wolff’s controversial “Fire and Fury” tell-all.

Since the site cut ties with Bannon once and for all, it hasn’t been able to reestablish its identity and maintain its readership.

“They hitched their wagon to Trump, but more importantly, they hitched their wagon to Bannon,” said former Breitbart editor Ben Shapiro. “And when Bannon left, what was the character of the site going to be? That was always a serious question.”

The site’s overall influence in the world of conservative media is dwindling.

“As a talk radio host, I haven’t used a Breitbart story in at least six months,” said conservative commentator Erick Erickson in an email. “They have a lot of readers and lot of people reading by habit, even if not as many. But they seem less able to stimulate a conversation or move an agenda now.”

Other factors believed to have contributed to Breitbart’s decline are changes in Facebook algorithms — which have affected many digital media organizations — and stiffer competition with Fox News.

“A big part of Breitbart’s success was that there was a niche to be filled that Fox News was not able to fill at that point,” said Rob Faris, research director at Harvard’s Berkman Klein Center for Internet and Society.

But now, with Fox‘s prime-time hosts having fully embraced the president, he said, “The role, the importance of Breitbart is diminished.”

He added: “Fox News is the gorilla in the room.”

Additionally, a boycott campaign against the site has drastically impacted the site’s advertising base. Its number of direct advertisers is at only 17, way down from about 250 at the beginning of 2017.

While it's difficult to predict what the future holds for Breitbart as it could climb out of the ashes and reclaim its popularity, we can only hope they never recover. The alt-right voice doesn't need to be any louder than it is with neo-Nazi sympathizer Trump as president of the United States.