In 2015, Brett Kavanaugh Made A Problematic Joke About His School Days

President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, who has been accused of sexually assaulting a woman when he was a student at Georgetown Preparatory School in Maryland nearly 30 years ago, may have once jokingly made some remarks about his good old high school days that are now coming back to haunt him.

During his 2015 speech at the Columbus School of Law in D.C., Kavanaugh attempted to make a witty comment about his alma mater.

“We had a good saying that we've held firm to this day as the dean was reminding me before the talk, which is what happens at Georgetown Prep stays at Georgetown Prep,” he told the audience. “That's been a good thing for all of us.”

Well, in light of the current allegations against the SCOTUS nominee, his past words are drawing renewed attention.

The clip of his address was first aired by the MSNBC, after which it immediately went viral.

Somehow, the standards to become a Supreme Court justice or President of the United States have fallen so low that dishonesty, infidelity, abuse and conspiracy are no longer disqualifying. How is this "Making America Great Again"? Seems to me we're making America dishonorable. — Tyler Hanley (@TylerHanley) September 18, 2018

He gave a similar speech to the Yale Law School Federalist Society 3-4 years ago, about his and his friends' heavy drinking and partying when he was a student there. I read excerpts from the speech a day or two ago. He's like a professional frat boy. — Beverly Mann (@BeverlyMann19) September 18, 2018

What frightens me about Brett Kavanaugh’s statement at his high school in 2015: “What happens at Georgetown Prep, stays at Georgetown Prep” - is that one day soon that may be a majority opinion. — Show Up! America (@ShowUpAmerica) September 18, 2018

Christine Blasey Ford, the woman who has accused Kavanaugh of assault, is currently a professor at Palo Alto University in California. She recalled her 1982 encounter with Kavanaugh during an interview with The Washington Post, during which she said she thought the judge would “inadvertently kill her” as he held her down with his hand on her mouth to drown her protests.

Ford alleged when Kavanaugh tried pulling her clothing, another one of his classmates, Mark Judge, was present in the room. They played loud music so that any yell for help would not be heard. She managed to escape after the SCOTUS nominee’s friend allegedly jumped on them. Kavanaugh and his friend stumbled after her, as she locked herself in the bathroom.

Ford said she was 15 at the time while her alleged assailant was 17-years-old.

She said the incident shook her so much she had to get psychological treatment. She described the altercation as a “rape attempt” to one of her therapists.

Recently, more than 200 women who went to the same high school as Ford extended their support to the Palo Alto university professor. An open letter from alumnae of Holton-Arms, a private girls’ school in Bethesda, Maryland, stated they believed Ford and that some of them were survivors of abuse themselves.

“We believe Dr. Blasey Ford and are grateful that she came forward to tell her story,” the letter read. “It demands a thorough and independent investigation before the Senate can reasonably vote on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to a lifetime seat on the nation’s highest court.”

Meanwhile, Kavanaugh has denied all the allegations and appears to have complete support of Trump, who has a long and disturbing history of sexual abuse accusations as well.

