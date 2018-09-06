SCOTUS Nominee Kvanaugh Calls Birth Control ‘Abortion-Inducing Drugs’

On the third day of his hearing, Kavanaugh used an anti-choice extremist term, clearly signifying his preference of religious beliefs over scientific facts.

Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation hearings are getting more controversial by the day.

On the first day, he refused to shake hands with the father of a shooting victim.

On the second, he was left speechless after Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Cali) asked him a question about Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the Russia investigation.

And, on the third day, Kavanaugh drew a bizarre comparison between contraception and abortion in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The moment came when Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) asked the judge about his 2015 dissent in the Priests for Life v. U.S. Department of Health & Human Services case, when Kavanaugh was serving on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit.

Kavanaugh had sided with the religious organization, which was refusing insurance coverage for contraceptives to its employees.

While answering the question, Kavanaugh referred to birth control as "abortion-inducing drugs," which is troubling, coming from a SCOTUS nominee.

"That was a group that was being forced to provide a certain kind of health coverage over their religious objection to their employees and under the religious freedom restoration act, the question was, first, was this a substantial burden on the religious exercise, and it seemed to me quite clearly it was. It was a technical matter of filling out a form in that case. They said filling out the form would make them complicit in the provision of the abortion inducing drugs that they were, as a religious matter, objected to."

In 2013, Priests for Life, a Catholic group that is anti-choice, filed a lawsuit against the Department of Health and Human Services over the provision under Obamacare that required certain health care providers to cover birth control.

While the D.C. Circuit ruled in favor of the Obama administration, Kavanaugh dissented.

Judge Kavanaugh just said Burwell v. Hobby Lobby was about "abortion-inducing drugs." That's a GROSS misunderstanding of the case, which was about insurance coverage for contraceptives. It's further proof of Kavanaugh's hostility toward women's reproductive freedom. #WhatsAtStake — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) September 6, 2018

One of the main issues concerning Kavanaugh's appointment is how he would deal with Roe v.Wade, the 1973 Supreme Court decision that safeguards Americans' legal right to abortion.

While Kavanaugh has not explicitly opposed the ruling, his record on abortion rights, including the 2013 dissent, is not very reassuring.

Pro-choice advocates have protested against Kavanaugh's appointment, fearing he would turn Roe v. Wade and their fears somewhat materialized when he used the term "abortion-inducing drugs," which is a common phrase used by anti-choice extremists.

Whoa. Turns out Kavanaugh's anti-choice views are about as extreme as it gets. He calls birth control "abortion-inducing drugs." How much evidence do you need Susan Collins? #mepolitics https://t.co/b6qX78zYNa — Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) September 6, 2018

Kavanaugh refers to birth control in the landmark Hobby Lobby case as “abortion inducing drugs.” This is horrifying to hear from a Supreme Court nominee. Plan B disrupts ovulation but does not destroy a fertilized embryo. Contraception is NOT abortion. pic.twitter.com/Gv8H8fWJBO — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) September 6, 2018

A bit of background on this: Priests for Life was opposed to covering contraception including IUDs, which Priests for Life referred to as an "abortion-inducing drug." Kavanaugh misstated the plaintiff's stance, but he did not generally call birth control "abortion-inducing drugs" https://t.co/hP4inshPsM — Ema O'Connor (@o_ema) September 6, 2018

Kavanaugh just referred to birth control as "abortion-inducing drugs," which is not only an anti-science lie, it's an anti-choice extremist phrase that shows that our right to access both abortion and contraception would be in SERIOUS danger if he is confirmed. #StopKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/TWqaU0YjmH — NARAL (@NARAL) September 6, 2018

