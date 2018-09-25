Kavanaugh Claimed Drinking Age In Maryland Was 18 – It Wasn’t

Brett Kavanaugh claimed he was of legal age when he started drinking at 18 — but the drinking age was raised from 18 to 21 when he was 17.

Declining all allegations of sexual assault, Brett Kavanaugh testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee that he drank alcohol at the age of 18, and so did others in his high school “most of the time” because it was legal to drink at 18 – it was not.

“Yes, we drank beer, my friends and I, boys and girls,” he told the committee. “I liked beer. I still like beer. The drinking age, as I noted, was 18, so the seniors were legal. Senior year in high school, people were legal to drink ... Sometimes probably had too many beers.”

Earlier, Kavanaugh said in an interview with Fox News, “Yes, there were parties. And the drinking age was 18. And yes, the seniors were legal."

Kavanaugh made incorrect claims in his testimony, because the legal age of drinking was raised from 18 to 21 in 1982, when Kavanaugh was 17. People who were 18, 19 or 20 were allowed to drink under a “grandfather clause” but only on the day the age increase went into effect.

It still remains 21 to this day in Maryland.

Legal drinking age in Maryland changed to 21 when Brett Kavanaugh was 17 years old: pic.twitter.com/0MDUGrZ9CX — Alice Crites (@alice_crites) September 25, 2018

So, apparently, the claim of legally drinking at the age of 18 for “most” of his time in high school is incorrect, as well.

Kavanaugh’s drinking age and habits were intensively scrutinized after Christine Blasey Ford accused him of being heavily intoxicated before sexually assaulting her at a Maryland house party in the summer of 1982. Ford claimed she was 15 at that time and Kavanaugh was 17.

While Kavanaugh agreed at times he had “too many beers,” he denied ever passing out or blacking out as a result of being intoxicated. He also denied sexually assaulting anyone while being too intoxicated.

The White House defended Kavanaugh, stating that his testimony about drinking did not intend to mislead anyone but rather offered “context” about how high school students in Maryland obtained beer back then.

He "never suggested that all of his high school drinking was of legal age," said White House spokesman Raj Shah.

It seems the White House is prepared to dole out as many excuses as they can when it comes to Kavanaugh.

Read More Does Brett Kavanaugh Even Understand The Concept Of Consent?

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: Reuters