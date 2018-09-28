Kavanaugh's FBI Probe Is All For Show — Like GOP's 'Female' Prosecutor

There are at least three accusers and one accused involved. The president has given only a week's time to the Bureau to sort it all out.

Senate Republicans and President Donald Trump have agreed to allow an FBI investigation into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh following multiple accusations of sexual misconduct against him.

However, it appears the probe may be designed in a way that would benefit the accused than the accuser.

Here's why: For starters, Trump has given a week's time to the Bureau to look into the allegations, which, it is important to mention here, come from at least three different women. How can the president and the GOP expect a thorough investigation in seven days involving at least four people? Unless, of course, the president and the GOP do not expect a thorough investigation.

And it's not even the time period that's limited.

CNN reports Republicans are trying their best to keep the matter as narrowed down as possible and to achieve that end, it could happen that one of Kavanaugh’s accusers, Julie Swetnick, and multiple people who might be able to corroborate the other allegations, might not be included in the probe.

Swetnick is the third woman to publicly come forward with her allegations on Sept. 26. She claims she had been gang-raped at a house party while Kavanaugh and his friend, Mark Judge, were present. Swetnick went to Gaithersburg High School while Kavanaugh was at Georgetown Prep. The second woman was Deborah Ramirez, who alleged Kavanaugh exposed himself and forced her to touch his penis at a party during the academic year 1983-1984 in a Sept. 24 New Yorker interview.

Christine Blasey Ford, currently a professor at Palo Alto University in California, was revealed as the first woman to accuse the SCOTUS nominee of sexual violence on Sept. 16. She narrated her 1982 encounter with Kavanaugh to The Washington Post, claiming he tried to pull her clothing while another one of his classmates, Mark Judge, was present in the room. Ford and Kavanaugh recently appeared separately before a Senate Judiciary Committee. During her testimony, Ford promised to cooperate with the FBI, in case of an investigation. In stark contrast, Kavanaugh repeatedly avoided calling for a similar probe.

So, all in all, there are at least three accusers and one accused involved. The president has given a mere week's time to the Bureau to sort it all out, while excluding one of the three main accusers.

Sounds bad, doesn't it?

It might get worse because Swetnick isn't the only accuser being sidelined from the probe.

On Sept. 28, Trump finally said he will sign an order authorizing an FBI look into Kavanaugh. As of Sept. 30, Ford's legal team they had not yet been contacted by the FBI. It's troubling because the time is already quite limited.

Trump pushed back in a tweet against multiple reports that the probe will be limited, saying, "I want them to interview whoever they deem appropriate, at their discretion." He also accused Democrats of spreading fake news about the time constraint of the probe.

NBC News incorrectly reported (as usual) that I was limiting the FBI investigation of Judge Kavanaugh, and witnesses, only to certain people. Actually, I want them to interview whoever they deem appropriate, at their discretion. Please correct your reporting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2018

Wow! Just starting to hear the Democrats, who are only thinking Obstruct and Delay, are starting to put out the word that the “time” and “scope” of FBI looking into Judge Kavanaugh and witnesses is not enough. Hello! For them, it will never be enough - stay tuned and watch! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2018

Yet, as of Sept.30, the investigations remain a week-long affair and Swetnick and Ford remain sidelined.

Analysts say even the term "investigation" is sweeping. The president has authorized what can be termed as a background check. And Kavanaugh has reportedly had several of those in the past. However, none of those FBI background checks involved any of the women who have come forward against the SCOTUS nominee in 2018.

Former FBI Director James Comey called out the investigation in an op-ed.

"It is idiotic to put a shot clock on the F.B.I. But it is better to give professionals seven days to find facts than have no professional investigation at all," he wrote.

In addition to all of the above, a senior administration official told The New York Times that Don McGahn was leading the White House effort to help direct the scope of the background check.

The problem?

McGahn is a longtime friend of Kavanaugh's.

The entire idea of the FBI investigation, so far, sounds it's just for show — a lot like the "female" prosecutor hired by Republicans to question Ford and Kavanaugh during their Senate hearings.

Rachel Mitchell, an Arizona sex crimes prosecutor, was constantly sidelined by Republican senators halfway through Kavanaugh's hearing, especially Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and John Cornyn of Texas. Mitchell, in the end, was reduced to taking notes and sorting through papers while others asked the questions she should have been asking.

As if it wasn't clear enough that the GOP only used Mitchell, among a panel of mostly old, white Republican senators, for good optics, the hearings only further confirmed that aspect.

With the FBI background check, it's all about optics, yet again.

