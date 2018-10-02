Kavanaugh In 1983: ‘We’re Loud, Obnoxious Drunks With Prolific Pukers’

Kavanaugh wrote in 1983 that an annual high school outing to a beachfront condo was expected to include “loud, obnoxious drunks with prolific pukers.”

A report in New York Times revealed a 1983 letter which said Brett Kavanaugh reportedly organized a beach party that was expected to include “loud, obnoxious drunks with prolific pukers.”

The note that was written by a teenage Kavanaugh hints at the total abandon he and his gangs looked forward to and also calls into question the SCOTUS nominee’s recent words that refuted drinking so much that they lost their senses.

The letter states Kavanaugh and his friends were invited to a beachfront condo at Ocean City, Md, where Kavanaugh told his friends to warn the neighbors they were “loud, obnoxious drunks with prolific pukers among us. Advise them to go about 30 miles... The danger of eviction is great and that would suck because of the money and because this week has big potential. (Interpret as wish.)”

In addition, Kavanaugh, who signed the letter as “FFFFF Bart” stated, “I think we are unanimous that any girls we can beg to stay there are welcomed with open....” — apparently leaving that part of the conversation open to interpretation as well.

Kavanaugh admitted to his attorneys he wrote the note to “organize ‘Beach Week’ in the summer of 1983.”

During his testimony, Kavanaugh admitted to drinking heavily while he was in high school and college but denied the fact that it impaired his judgment so much that he could have sexually assaulted someone.

“I liked beer. I still like beer,” Kavanaugh said during his testimony. “But I did not drink beer to the point of blacking out, and I never sexually assaulted anyone.”

However, his public testimonies do not fully paint the picture of the party-hard culture in which many of his classmates said he was the center of attention.

Some of his classmates recounted how Kavanaugh would attend backyard parties at his classmates’ homes, when their parents were away. Five or 10 kegs of beer would be brought and would be finished by the end of the night. In his incriminating yearbook, Kavanaugh also bragged about finishing off 100 kegs in a single academic year, something that one of his classmates said he also witnessed.

Several other classmates said Kavanaugh would often binge-drink with his friends to the point he would have difficulty standing upright.

Chad Ludington, who was once friends with Kavanaugh, said the judge was lying during his testimony.

“I can unequivocally say that in denying the possibility that he ever blacked out from drinking, and in downplaying the degree and frequency of his drinking, Brett has not told the truth,” he told multiple news outlets.

Coming back to the note written by Kavanaugh, the signature “FFFF, Bart” is also particularly telling. When questioned by Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt) about a fictional character, Bart O’Kavanaugh, in his long-time buddy, Mark Judge’s memoir, “Wasted: Tales of a Gen X Drunk,” (which is priced at $1,899.99 at Amazon), Kavanaugh demurred and said he did not know the exact reasoning behind the name. However, in the book, “Bart O’Kavanaugh” had thrown up in someone’s car and “passed out on his way back from a party.”

If Bart depicts Kavanaugh, it doesn’t seem like his assertion that he never passed out after drinking is true. Also, the probability of a judge, who has spent his elite education being drunk and passing out is so far removed from the image of a person who is supposed to get a lifetime appointment at one of the top most position at the highest judiciary in the country, is extremely disturbing. However, this character certainly paints a picture of a man who could do violence against women and not care one bit.

