Brett Kavanaugh Is Neither ‘Independent’ Nor ‘Impartial’

“I might have been too emotional at times. I know that my tone was sharp, and I said a few things I should not have said,” the judge wrote in his op-ed.

Brett Kavanaugh wants the nation to believe he is an “impartial” and “even-keeled” judge who just got a bit “too emotional” during his incredibly partisan hearing in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee last week, where he rather aggressively refuted the sexual assault allegations leveled at him by Palo Alto University Professor Christine Blasey Ford.

In a last ditch effort to gain public support, Kavanaugh penned an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal, trying to reassure Americans that President Donald Trump has selected the right person to sit in the nation’s highest court.

Given the fact he practically yelled at the committee members during his heated testimony, got angry several times and even cross-questioned some Democratic senators, Kavanaugh attempted to use the eleventh-hour op-ed to convince the country he does not usually act like this.

“I was very emotional last Thursday, more so than I have ever been,” he wrote. “I might have been too emotional at times. I know that my tone was sharp, and I said a few things I should not have said. I hope everyone can understand that I was there as a son, husband and dad. I testified with five people foremost in my mind: my mom, my dad, my wife, and most of all my daughters.”

Ironically, the piece was titled “I am an independent, impartial judge” – even though he appears anything but.

Let’s not forget Kavanaugh chose Fox News to present his side of the story which mainly consisted of aggressive denial, wrote an op-ed in a right-leaning opinion page and openly accused Democrats of creating “a calculated and orchestrated political hit, fueled with apparent pent-up anger about President Trump and the 2016 election, fear that has been unfairly stoked about my judicial record, revenge on behalf of the Clintons, and millions of dollars in money from outside left-wing opposition groups.”

There was nothing “impartial” about the blame-game he tried to play during his hearing.

“The Supreme Court must never be viewed as a partisan institution. The justices do not sit on opposite sides of an aisle. They do not caucus in separate rooms. As I have said repeatedly, if confirmed to the court, I would be part of a team of nine, committed to deciding cases according to the Constitution and laws of the United States. I would always strive to be a team player,” the op-ed continued. “Going forward, you can count on me to be the same kind of judge and person I have been for my entire 28-year legal career: hardworking, even-keeled, open-minded, independent and dedicated to the Constitution and the public good.”

Although Kavanaugh has been trying to cultivate his image as someone who has worked hard to get where he is right now, his former school and classmates told a completely different story.

The 53-year-old judge, who is facing multiple sexual misconduct allegations, went as far as saying he has “always treated colleagues and litigants with the utmost respect” and is known for his “courtesy on and off the bench.”

“I will continue to be the same kind of judge I have been for the last 12 years. And I will continue to contribute to our country as a coach, volunteer, and teacher,” he added. “Every day I will try to be the best husband, dad, and friend I can be. I will remain optimistic, on the sunrise side of the mountain. I will continue to see the day that is coming, not the day that is gone.”

Well, given the fact Kavanaugh appears to have full support of the Republican Party and President Trump, who have continued to defend him despite the growing allegations of his past misconduct and several alarming absurdities in his statements, there is little doubt that he will emerge triumph from this heated confirmation battle.

After all, Trump won the election even after multiple women accused him of sexual abuse and he was caught on tape proudly bragging about molesting and groping women without their consent.

