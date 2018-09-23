A Second Kavanaugh Accuser Just Came Forward And GOP Knew About Her

Deborah Ramirez claims Kavanaugh “thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away."

A second woman has come forward and accused Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct when they were at Yale University – and the GOP knew about these allegations since last week, reports claim .

In a report by Ronan Farrow and Jane Mayer, Kavanaugh’s former classmate at Yale, Deborah Ramirez, alleged that Kavanaugh exposed himself to her at a party during the academic year 1983-1984. Ramirez is now 53 and works for a group that supports domestic violence victims.

Ramirez told the New Yorker she was invited by a friend on the women’s soccer team to a dorm party at Yale’s oOld Campus. The group decided to play a drinking game together and Ramirez said she was chosen repeatedly to drink and quickly became intoxicated. She recalled that at one time a male student pointed a gag plastic penis in her direction and then another student exposed himself to her.

She now claims it was Kavanaugh, who “thrust his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away."

She said the other student laughed at her confusion and one encouraged her to “kiss it.” She said she pushed the man away, inadvertently touching him in the process. Ramirez, who is Catholic, said she “was embarrassed and ashamed and humiliated.”

“Brett was laughing,” she said. “I can still see his face, and his hips coming forward, like when you pull up your pants.”

She also said another student shouted about the incident, “Brett Kavanaugh just put his penis in Debbie’s face.”

“It was his full name. I don’t think it was just ‘Brett.’ And I remember hearing and being mortified that this was out there,” Ramirez added.

Moreover, Farrow and Mayer claimed the Senate Republicans already knew about these allegations since last week, even before they reported on the incident.

“Soon after, Senate Republicans issued renewed calls to accelerate the timing of a committee vote,” the New Yorker piece said .

A few classmates of Ramirez also alleged they had heard about Kavanaugh’s misconduct at the time and remembered many of the same details that Ramirez had alleged against the SCOTUS nominee.

“I’ve known this all along,” one classmate said. “It’s been on my mind all these years when his name came up. It was a big deal.”

Kavanaugh was a member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity, which several students alleged were notorious for its misogynistic, wild parties. He was also part of secret, all-male society “Truth and Courage,” which was dubbed as “Tit and Clit.”

However, some other classmates, who were friends with Kavanaugh, have disputed Ramirez’s account.

Ramirez has called for an investigation and at least two Senate Democrats are reportedly probing into the accusations.

Shortly after the bombshell report was published in the New Yorker, attorney Michael Avenatti, who represents adult film star Stormy Daniels, implied a third accuser may come forward against Kavanaugh.

I represent a woman with credible information regarding Judge Kavanaugh and Mark Judge. We will be demanding the opportunity to present testimony to the committee and will likewise be demanding that Judge and others be subpoenaed to testify. The nomination must be withdrawn. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 23, 2018

My client is not Deborah Ramirez. — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 23, 2018

The allegations came on the same day when it was announced Kavanaugh’s first accuser, Palo Alto university professor Christine Blasey Ford would publicly testify on Thursday. Yet, Senate Republicans are pushing to confirm the judge for the top Supreme Court position , despite the harrowing allegations against him, which they learnt about last week. Many Senate Republicans have renewed calls to speed up the timing of the Judiciary Committee vote to confirm Kavanaugh.

Sen. Feinstein has called for the cancelation of Thursday’s hearing until an investigation has taken place against Kavanaugh.

The SCOTUS nominee has unequivocally denied the accusations.

Last week, a few Senate Republicans signaled Ford should be allowed to testify and her allegations could sway their vote. If two GOP members vote against Kavanaugh, he will not be confirmed.

However, thus far, President Donald Trump has publicly defended the judge and his opinion of Kavanaugh did not change following the latest allegations, cited NBC.

White House spokesperson Kerri Kupec called the accusation “the latest in a coordinated smear campaign by the Democrats designed to tear down a good man,” and added the White House will “stand firmly behind” Kavanaugh.

