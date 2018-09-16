SCOTUS Nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s Sexual Assault Accuser Goes Public

Ford said she thought Kavanaugh would “inadvertently kill her” as he held her down with his hand on her mouth to drown her protests.

What a moment of truth for #metoo & women more broadly. Kavanaugh was already a nightmare for women. Now, like Clarence Thomas before him, Kavanaugh is credibly accused of sexual assault. What will the 11 Republican men on the Judiciary committee do? — Tony Schwartz (@tonyschwartz) September 16, 2018

The woman who accused President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault now has a name: Christine Blasey Ford.

Currently a professor at Palo Alto University in California, Ford told of her 1982 encounter with Kavanaugh to The Washington Post.

She said she thought Kavanaugh would “inadvertently kill her” as he held her down with his hand on her mouth to drown her protests.

Ford alleged when Kavanaugh tried pulling her clothing, another one of his classmates, Mark Judge, was present in the room. They played loud music so that any yell for help would not be heard. She managed to escape after the SCOTUS nominee’s friend allegedly jumped on them. Ford and his friend stumbled after her, as she locked herself in the bathroom.

Ford said the incident shook her so much she had to get psychological treatment. She described the altercation as a “rape attempt” to one of her therapists.

“I think it derailed me substantially for four or five years,” Ford told the Post of the alleged assault.

She said although she feared retaliation, her civic responsibility bound her to say something as Kavanaugh looked all but confirmed for a seat in the Supreme Court. Prior to this, Ford had asked for anonymity.

Kavanaugh, whose confirmation is already considered a threat for women's rights as the fate of Roe v. Wade hangs in the balance, has denied any wrong doing on his part.

“I categorically and unequivocally deny this allegation,” Kavanaugh said in a statement last week when news of the letter first surfaced. “I did not do this back in high school or at any time.” Judge also reportedly does not have any recollection of the incident. Though, Ford alleged she did see him once after the alleged assault and he look really uncomfortable to see her.

The letter by Ford was first sent to Rep. Anna Eshoo, who represents the Bay Area, who sent it to Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA). The Democrat informed her colleagues in the Judiciary Committee about its existence but did not share in detail the contents of the letter at the time.

She has now alerted the FBI after several Democrats advised her to do so, while others pushed her to make the contents public. Feinstein, along with other Democrats, want the vote on Kavanaugh to be pushed until a thorough investigation has been conducted into the accusations made by Ford.

“I support Mrs. Ford’s decision to share her story, and now that she has, it is in the hands of the FBI to conduct an investigation,” Feinstein said in a statement following Ford’s decision to come forward. “This should happen before the Senate moves forward on this nominee.”

JUST IN: Sen. Feinstein issues statement on Kavanaugh accuser: "It is in the hands of the FBI to conduct an investigation. This should happen before the Senate moves forward on this nominee.” pic.twitter.com/1Du2YwcW4N — NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) September 16, 2018

However, Republicans have raised questions about the timing of what Taylor Foy, a spokeswoman for Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), called “uncorroborated allegations from more than 35 years ago, during high school.”

Foy added if the Democrats took the allegations seriously, they should have brought this matter up with the committee much earlier and not at the eve of Kavanaugh’s confirmation.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.), also called for postponing the vote, until “at a very minimum, these serious and credible allegations are thoroughly investigated.”

The White House, on the other hand, lent their full support to the SCOTUS nominee even in the wake of Ford’s allegations.

“We are standing with Judge Kavanaugh’s denial,” White House principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah said in a statement to Fox News.

Read More How Much Has Changed Since Anita Hill Accused A SCOTUS Nominee?

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: REUTERS/Joshua Roberts