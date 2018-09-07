Feinstein Sent A Letter To FBI Accusing Kavanaugh Of Sexual Misconduct

Two anonymous officials close to the source say the incident involves possible sexual misconduct between Kavanaugh and a young woman when he was in high school.

Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh is in hot waters after Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-CA) reportedly received a letter that alleges sexual misconduct by the judge.

The Democratic senator issued a cryptic statement, claiming, “I have received information from an individual concerning the nomination of Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court. That individual strongly requested confidentiality, declined to come forward or press the matter further, and I have honored that decision. I have, however, referred the matter to federal investigative authorities.”

Two anonymous officials close to the source said the incident involves possible sexual misconduct between Kavanaugh and a young woman when he was in high school. The nature of the offense was not known and the person who wrote the letter was someone from Stanford University, who requested confidentiality.

It hasn’t been confirmed if the woman in question has gotten a lawyer. However, the Intercept reported civil rights attorney Debra Katz, who has represented one of the women who accused ex-New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman of abuse, is representing her.

The letter was first sent to Rep. Anna Eshoo, who represents the Bay Area, who sent it to Feinstein. The Democrat informed her colleagues in the Judiciary Committee about its existence but did not share in detail the contents of the letter.

She has now alerted the FBI after several Democrats advised her to do so, while others pushed her to make the contents public.

The FBI, which conducts background checks on all government candidates, said in a statement on Thursday that it received Feinstein’s letter and has included it in the SCOTUS nominee’s file. As of yet, no criminal investigation has been opened into the matter.

The White House and possibly other senators can view the contents of the missive. A copy of the letter was sent to the office of the chairman of the Judiciary Committee, Chuck Grassley.

“Throughout his confirmation process, Judge Kavanaugh has had 65 meetings with senators — including with Senator Feinstein — sat through over 30 hours of testimony, addressed over 2,000 questions in a public setting and additional questions in a confidential session. Not until the eve of his confirmation has Senator Feinstein or anyone raised the specter of new ‘information’ about him,” said White House spokeswoman Kerri Kupec.

She also said “Senator Schumer promised to ‘oppose Judge Kavanaugh’s nomination with everything I have,’ and it appears he is delivering with this 11th hour attempt to delay his confirmation.”

Democrats have accused Kavanaugh of dodging questions and making misleading statements during his confirmation hearing last week. The Supreme Court nominee also reportedly has a relationship with a former Republican Senate aide who illegally stole and copied documents from Democrats computer. Democrats grilled Kavanaugh, who worked as a staff secretary for President George W Bush, whether he was aware when he received the documents from Manuel Miranda that they were taken from the Senate Democrats without authorization.

Democrats in the Senate Judiciary Committee also sought to subpoena documents relating to Kavanaugh’s knowledge of the “enhanced interrogation techniques” and unconstitutional wiretapping policies. Supreme Court nominee has been accused of undermining his role in each program and saying he was not aware of the policies beforehand.

Republicans have accused the Democratic effort as an excuse to appeal to their bases. Grassley said they will go ahead with the committee vote on Kavanaugh’s nomination in Senate on Sept. 20.

