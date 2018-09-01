© Reuters, Joshua Roberts

Parkland Dad Describes How Brett Kavanaugh Refused To Shake His Hand

Ramsha Sadiq Khan
“I went up to him as a dad, to be quite honest. I don't go home to my complete family anymore… And I am really concerned about how he is going to rule on certain things that matter a lot to me.”

Fred Guttenberg lost his 14-year-old daughter, Jamie, after suspected gunman Nikolas Cruz opened fire inside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. The Valentine’s Day massacre left 17 students and educators dead in what was called one of the worst mass shootings in the modern U.S. history.

During the recent Senate confirmation hearing for Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s latest nominee to the Supreme Court, Guttenberg decided to approach the judge. However, as he introduced himself and extended his hand for Kavanaugh to shake, the SCOTUS nominee appeared to snub him and deliberately turn away.

The entire scene was caught on cameras and immediately went viral.

 

“I was there all day at the request of Sen. (Dianne) Feinstein,” Guttenberg told CNN in an interview following the senate hearing. “And when I was listening to Judge Kavanaugh this morning, at his introduction, he looked over at his family. And he specifically talked about his kids, and he's got a beautiful family. I went up to him as a dad, to be quite honest. I don't go home to my complete family anymore. My daughter was killed. And I am really concerned about how he is going to rule on certain things that matter a lot to me. Because I don't want to see other families go through what we've gone through.”

Kavanaugh’s record on gun control is troubling, to say the least. For instance, not only does he believe a ban on assault rifles is unconstitutional, he even once compared gun control “to a ban on a category of speech.”

“Candidly, my hope to him was simply to say, ‘I hope you change your stance. I hope you look in my eye. I hope you see that this pin that I wear on my lapel, or these bracelets that I wear, that's all I have to get close to my daughter now. And I hope you can be part of making sure no other parent has to feel the way I do. Because we can fix this,’” the bereaved father continued. “And I'm concerned that he won't be that person. But he's a father, and I tried, I was hoping to appeal to that.”

After the video of Kavanaugh seemingly turning his back on Guttenberg went viral, White House Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah defended the judge, claiming “security intervened” before he could shake hands with an “unidentified individual.”

 

However, Guttenberg disputed Shah’s claim.

“I put out my hand and I said: ‘My name is Fred Guttenberg, father of Jaime Guttenberg, who was murdered in Parkland,’ and he walked away,” he told the Guardian. “If you watch the video, you see that’s not the case. What the White House said was not true.”

He also told Mother Jones a security guard pulled him away after his interaction with Kavanaugh. He said he was then removed from the hearing room and briefly detained by Capitol police, who only allowed him to return to the proceedings after instructing him to remain seated during the hearing.

It is important to mention, once again, Guttenberg was not disrupting the hearing. The judge was already leaving for recess when the father had approached him.

Meanwhile, Sen. Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee and one of Congress’ leading anti-gun violence advocate, also took to Twitter to thank Guttenberg.

 

Social media users obviously had a lot to say about the handshake snub:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, Joshua Roberts

