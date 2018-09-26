Kavanaugh Reportedly Knew Of Ramirez’s Claims Months In Advance

Texts, obtained by NBC News, between Kavanaugh’s Yale friends revealed the judge’s team had been prepping to refute Ramirez since months before the New Yorker article.

“Brett took umbrage and threw his [drink] at the guy.”



Chad Ludington, a former Yale classmate of Brett Kavanaugh, recounts a story in which he says Kavanaugh threw a drink at person in a bar, adding he believes he “lied... distorted... dissembled” in his Senate testimony. pic.twitter.com/7MlxPYXa8D — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) October 2, 2018

SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh has been accused of having a drinking problem — four separate allegations stem apparently from his love of beer and his derogatory behavior against women.

Now, a new report says Kavanaugh and his team may have been working to discredit one such allegation, way before it was made public.

When Deborah Ramirez accused Kavanaugh of thrusting “his penis in her face, and caused her to touch it without her consent as she pushed him away” during a drinking game at a party at Yale’s old campus. The federal judge categorically denied the claim.

In the New Yorker article, Ramirez revealed she was sure the man that she pushed away was Kavanaugh.

“Brett was laughing,” she said. “I can still see his face, and his hips coming forward, like when you pull up your pants.”

She also said another student shouted about the incident, “Brett Kavanaugh just put his penis in Debbie’s face.”

“It was his full name. I don’t think it was just ‘Brett.’ And I remember hearing and being mortified that this was out there,” Ramirez added.

Kavanaugh claimed he had only come to know about Ramirez’s accusation after the article was published. However, texts, obtained by NBC News, between Kavanaugh’s Yale friends revealed the judge’s team had been prepping to refute Ramirez since much before.

The messages also indicate Kavanaugh knew Ramirez much better than he let on beforehand. According to the conversation, Ramirez was visibly uncomfortable when she encountered Kavanaugh and his group of friends at a mutual friend’s wedding, 10 years after their graduation.

Ramirez was the second woman to accuse Kavanaugh. Before her, Christine Blasey Ford had accused the judge of sexual assault when they were both in high school.

Ford has already testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee and an FBI investigation has been ordered into her allegations.

During the same testimony, Kavanaugh, rather aggressively, denied having a drinking problem but a New York Times article dampened his claims further.

A 1985 police report showed Kavanaugh was questioned by the police after he was in a bar fight during his junior year at Yale.

Kavanaugh was accused of throwing ice at a patron at the bar but was not arrested. However, another classmate, who was present at the bar that night, said the judge had extremely downplayed his drinking problem in front of the Congress, to the point of lying.

“On one of the last occasions I purposely socialized with Brett, I witnessed him respond to a semi-hostile remark, not by defusing the situation, but by throwing his beer in the man’s face,” the classmate, Chad Ludington, said in the statement. He indicated he was in contact with the FBI.

He further elaborated on his comment when talking to CNN’s Chris Cuomo.

“I believe that he lied, distorted and dissembled to the Senate Judiciary Committee,” Ludington said of the judge. “He never acknowledged that he got to the point that he might not actually remember something. And I find that very hard to believe, actually. I find that impossible to believe, actually.”

Kerry Berchem, one of the recipients of the texts obtained by NBC News, said she had emailed FBI about the text but is yet to hear from them.

Berchem said she had “no direct or indirect” knowledge of the allegations against Kavanaugh but she believes it warrants an investigation.

“However, I am in receipt of text messages from a mutual friend of both Debbie and mine that raise questions related to the allegations,” Berchem said. “I have not drawn any conclusions as to what the texts may mean or may not mean but I do believe they merit investigation by the FBI and the Senate.”

