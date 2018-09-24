Kavanaugh’s Yearbook Has Highly Misogynistic, Sexually-Charged Entries

The yearbook contains eerie references to “the FFFFFFFourth of July,” the “Keg City Club” treasurer, something called the “Devil’s Triangle” and recurring mentions of a “Renate Alumnius.”

The controversial Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s high school yearbook has been discovered —and it is disturbing, to say the least.

Kavanaugh’s years at Georgetown Prep in Maryland are under intense scrutiny after former schoolmate Christine Blasey Ford alleged the judge sexually assaulted her when he was in high school. The SCOTUS nominee has denied the allegations but glimpses of his youthful years show he may not be as clean-cut as he makes himself out to be, according to The New York Times

Despite Kavanaugh’s insistence that his teen years primarily consisted of some wholesome sports, church-going and being a “good friend,” his old yearbook contains some eerie references involving him, like he “survived the FFFFFFFourth of July,” that he was the “Keg City Club” treasurer (accompanied by a caption, 100 keg or bust, whatever that means) and something called the “Devil’s Triangle” — which, by the way, doesn’t sound like Christian-like behavior.

Attorney Michael Avenatti — who represents adult film star Stormy Daniels in her case against President Donald Trump and who recently hinted he is also representing a third Kavanaugh accuser — has shed light on some of these terms. The lawyer believes “FFFFFFFourth of July” stands for “Find them, French them, Feel them, Finger them, F*** them, Forget them,” a crude reference for sleeping with women. The term “Devil’s Triangle” means sex between two men and one woman.

Brett Kavanaugh must also be asked about this entry in his yearbook: "FFFFFFFourth of July." We believe that this stands for: Find them, French them, Feel them, Finger them, F*ck them, Forget them. As well as the term "Devil's Triangle." Perhaps Sen. Grassley can ask him. #Basta — Michael Avenatti (@MichaelAvenatti) September 24, 2018

So much for Kavanaugh's conservative upright family values.

But among many of the cryptic entries in the yearbook, one is of particular interest: the word “Renate Alumnius.”

The term appeared in no less than 14 entries in the yearbook, on students’ individual pages and in a photo of a group of nine grinning footballers, including Kavanaugh and his friend Mark Judge, who called themselves the “Renate Alumni.”

Apparently, the term is a not-so-innocent reference to one of the girls at an all-girls Catholic school, who used to socialize with Kavanaugh’s gang, Renate Schroeder Dolphin.

Some of the football players in the aforementioned photo fashioned themselves titles around the name. Athlete DeLancey Davis called himself the “Chairmen of the Bored” of the “Renate Club” while another footballer Tom Kane referred to a “Renate’s Suicide Squad.”

Read More A Second Kavanaugh Accuser Just Came Forward And GOP Knew About Her

According to two of Kavanaugh’s classmate, the mentions was highly disrespectful at it referred to the football team’s sexual conquest of Schroeder Dolphin.

William Fishburne and Bill Barobt, who both went to school with Kavanaugh, said Kavanaugh and his frat-boy-styled gang often objectified women and bragged about sleeping with them, even though, in reality, they may not have done so.

Davis, Kane and two more footballers in the photo said they “never bragged” about their sexual contact with Schroeder Dolphin, but the “Renate” references were simply meant to allude to dances or dates.

Another Georgetown Prep alumnus, Michael Walsh, included a short poem in the yearbook that read, “You need a date / and it’s getting late / so don’t hesitate / to call Renate.”

A person familiar with the matter said Schroeder Dolphin was aware of the sexually belittling reference and had told the players she found it insulting and that they needed to stop.

The situation is all the more sad since Schroeder Dolphin is one of the 65 women who said they knew Kavanaugh during his school years and testified in letter to the Senate Judiciary Committee that Kavanaugh “behaved honorably and treated women with respect.”

Schroeder Dolphin said she was not aware of the “Renate” references when she signed the missive on Sept. 14.

“I learned about these yearbook pages only a few days ago,” Schroeder Dolphin told The New York Times. “I don’t know what ‘Renate Alumnus’ actually means. I can’t begin to comprehend what goes through the minds of 17-year-old boys who write such things, but the insinuation is horrible, hurtful and simply untrue. I pray their daughters are never treated this way. I will have no further comment.”

However, Sean Hagan, a Georgetown Prep student who went to school with Kavanaugh, claimed, “They were very disrespectful, at least verbally, with Renate. I can’t express how disgusted I am with them, then and now.” He also added he was “completely astounded” when Schroeder Dolphin signed the letter to judiciary committee.

It’s no secret that many high school boys are sexist idiots. Some of them grow out of it too. But in light of the increasing number of sexual misconduct allegations against Kavanaugh and the judge’s contrary proclamation that he was a clean and virtuous individual, the picture is very damning.

Read More In 2015, Brett Kavanaugh Made A Problematic Joke About His School Days

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: REUTERS/Chris Wattie