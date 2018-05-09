Gun-Toting GOPer Says He Has A Truck To ’Round Up Criminal Illegals’

“If you want a politically incorrect conservative, that’s me,” said the Georgia governor candidate.

If you are looking for a career politician who will bow to the special interests & compromise w/ the left, there are other candidates on the ballot. If you want a politically incorrect conservative w/ a track record of fighting & winning, then vote Kemp for Governor! #gapol pic.twitter.com/OL32bzj3zi — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) May 9, 2018

A Georgia gubernatorial candidate has took his gun rights advocacy to a new level as he released a new advertisement in which he said he “has a big truck” to “round up criminal illegals.”

Brian Kemp, who currently serves as Georgia’s secretary of state, is featured in the titled” So Conservative.” In the ad, he can be seen in different locations boasting his big collection of guns, a big chainsaw and a big truck.

In the beginning of the ad, the Republican stood and as an explosion erupted behind him he said, “I’m so conservative, I blow up government spending.”

“I own guns that no one’s taking away,” he then said while pumping a gun.

Kemp then started his chainsaw and said, “My chainsaw is ready to rip up some regulations.”

“I got a big truck, just in case I need to round up some criminal illegals and take ’em home myself,” he said while slamming the door.

“Yep, I just said that,” he said with a smirk on his face.

In the end, the Republican promoted himself and said, “If you want a politically incorrect conservative, that’s me.”

Kemp is one of seven Republicans running for governorship to replace Gov. Nathan Deal (R) at the end of his term. The advertisement created a furor online as soon as it was posted on the Republican’s campaign social media pages.

The ad comes just days after the Republican featured in ad where he pointed a shotgun at a teenager. In the ad, he is sitting in a room surrounded by firearms, including handguns on a table to the right of him and rifles on a table in front of him, as well as what seems to be two AR-15 rifles leaning on the wall behind him.

He then cleans the weapon off as he speaks into the camera while a teenage boy sits beside him. He then prompts they boy to list off the reasons why he’s running for governor followed by the two things he must have if he’s going to date any of Kemp’s daughters.

The initial advertisement also garnered huge backlash.

