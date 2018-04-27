Brigitte Macron Says Melania Trump Is ‘Charming’ But Can't Do Anything

“She can’t even open a window at the White House. She can’t stick her nose outside. She’s much more constrained than I am. Me, every day, I’m out in Paris.”

French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron were on a three-day visit to the United States.

The French first lady and U.S. first lady Melania Trump’s spent a great time during the visit. The vivacious first lady in France is often seen smiling open heartedly at flashing cameras. The FLOTUS, Melania, on the other hand, has remained tight-lipped and distant during public engagements, and prefers not to live in the White House.

But this unlikely companionship bloomed over visits to the museums, watching with disappointment as their respective husbands struggled with shovels, and time spent together where the two women laughed at each other’s quips.

Back home in France, Brigitte had nothing but praise for Melania, who she thought was a “charming, intelligent, and very open” person. However, she said Melania “cannot do anything.”

Brigitte told Le Monde that their time together was made a lot more fun because both of them have the same sense of humor and laughed a lot in each other’s company. Even as she bonded with Melania, Brigitte couldn’t help but pity her for the retrained life she lives.

“She can’t even open a window at the White House. She can’t stick her nose outside. She’s much more constrained than I am. Me, every day, I’m out in Paris,” she said.

Brigitte was apparently referring to the tight security conditions Melania has to live under. She also saw this restrictive attitude reflected in all aspects of public life in the United States.

She also asserted that while she tries to not be a “flowerpot” thriving in her husband’s shadow and makes it a point to have a normal life and meet her children from a previous marriage that is not the case in the United States.

“Everything was very framed,” she said. “There were small labels on the ground. I put myself where I had to put myself.”

However, Brigitte could relate to the intense scrutiny Melania is under. Brigitte revealed that Melania has a “lot of character” but works really hard to hide it, perhaps because everything FLOTUS does is “interpreted, over-interpreted”.

The French first lady said she could empathize.

“I have the impression that every word is a word too many. I’m constantly holding myself back. That’s the hardest part: There’s never really any time off, never a moment when you can be completely calm.”

Read More Trump Struggling To Hold Melania’s Hand Is Absolutely Painful To Watch

Banner / Thumbnail : REUTERS/Brian Snyder