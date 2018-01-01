'Bring Back Hope Hicks!' Trump Reportedly Wants Former Aide Back

“A source tells us he [Trump] shouted out ‘Bring back Hope Hicks!’ Apparently, he preferred her response to [“Fire and Fury” author] Michael Wolff.”

President Donald Trump was already in for a tough midterm election in November and the bombshell book by renowned Watergate journalist Bob Woodward might add to the muddle that is the Trump White House.

The book on the Trump presidency, “Fear,” made a grand entrance and the astounding revelations in it, paint a picture of a chaotic White House, with aides at their wit’s end with the commander-in-chief.

Although, the commander-in-chief, the White House and several top Trump administration officials have denounced the book as “fiction” and “fabrication,” it doesn’t take away from the fact that the incidents reported in the book echo shocking similarities to other books written about the Trump administration.

Moreover, the book left the White House in chaos which has reportedly made the president very displeased.

According to a report by CNN, the commander-in-chief is reportedly unhappy with his communications department because he believes they haven’t handled the book well.

The president is displeased with White House Deputy Chief of Staff Bill Shine in particular because Trump thinks he wasn’t able to push back the claims made in the expose.

CNN host Victor Blackwell said in a segment with CNN correspondent Brian Stelter the president was so unhappy with Shine that he wants former aide Hope Hicks back in the White House.

“The reporting is President Trump is disappointed with Bill Shine and the way the White House has responded to this new book. A source tells us he [Trump] shouted out ‘Bring back Hope Hicks!’ Apparently, he preferred her response to [“Fire and Fury” author] Michael Wolff,” said Blackwell.

The host then pointed out that Wolff’s and Woodward’s books are entirely different and need to responded in a different manner because the latter has written more than half a dozen books on the past presidencies.

Stelter also confirmed and said Woodward has written books about pretty much every presidency and he has an enormous amount of credibility because he has written a total of eighteen books.

Moreover, he said when the president berates a writer as big as Woodward it doesn’t affect the writer much but those insults say a lot about Trump.

The administration has been facing several hurdles lately.

At first, former White House aide and Trump’s friend-turned-nemesis, Omarosa Manigault Newman, caused quite an uproar with her revelations about her time at the White House in a bid to promote her new memoir, “Unhinged: An Insider's Account of the Trump White House.”

Then Woodward’s book shook up the administration.

And then the bombshell New York Times anonymous an op-ed titled “I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration” created a storm another the Trump administration.

Trump called the writer “gutless” and “coward” and his aides also went into a complete meltdown.

He then suggested that Attorney General Jeff Sessions should investigate who wrote the anonymous op-ed and the administration then suggested the president might have a clue about the writer.

In an interview with Christiane Amanpour, which will be aired on CNN, Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway said that Trump believed the writer is a member of the national security team.

