Barber Sentenced To 8 Months In Jail For Shaving 10-Year-Old’s Head

The boy said he was "humiliated" as the people around him began to laugh. Afterward, he called the UK's emergency 999 to report the incident.

A barber in England has been jailed for shaving a 10-year-old boy's hair off "as punishment."

Abdulrahim Omar, 21, told police that he did it to teach the boy a lesson because the boy had tried to use the razor on himself.

Omar gave the boy a "number one," just short of a clean shave. He also made the boy sweep up his own hair as other children in the shop erupted in laughter around him. The boy was so mortified that he called 999, the United Kingdom's emergency number.

Prosecutor Alex Radley told the court, "The young man was proud of his hairstyle and felt that it was important to him. He suffered psychological and physical harm."

Omar pleaded guilty to causing the boy physical harm and was sentenced to eight months in prison.

Defense attorney Ahtiq Raja said, "Mr. Omar recognizes he made a grave mistake. He fully understands it now. He is of previous good character and pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and is very, very sorry for his actions."

Upon sentencing him, Judge Richard Foster said, "This offense was the premeditated humiliation of a 10-year-old. It was despicable conduct to treat a child in that way."

Hopefully the barber, who seems to work with children often, truly sees the harm that humiliating punishment does. Adults, in general, have incredible power to harm a child's psyche, and a barber in his position is no different.

