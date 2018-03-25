Britsh Man, Who Beat Wife To Death, Avoids Death Penalty In The UAE

The victim’s family is not convinced with the trial’s outcome and hopes to appeal the 10 year-sentence ruled in a Dubai court.

A British Gulf News editor was found guilty in Dubai for killing his wife after he bludgeoned her head with a hammer and sentenced to ten years in prison.

Francis Matthew, a former editor of English language Gulf News, had previously faced the possibility of a death penalty in 2017, when he brutally killed his wife.

The victim’s family is not convinced with the trial’s outcome and hopes to appeal the sentence which seemed rather undeserving after the manner Matthew’s wife was murdered.

In a statement issued after the sentencing, the victim’s family said, “Jane was a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister and aunt. Losing her in such a brutal manner has left the family both bewildered and shocked. We feel that justice has not yet been done as we realize that the actual sentence served may be less than the 10-year sentence. We hope that this sentence is changed on appeal.'

Abdul Hamid Ahmed, the editor-in-chief of the Gulf News, said, “We are shocked and saddened at this tragedy. Francis was editor of the paper from 1995 to 2005. He is a well-respected journalist, known for his keen insight into the Middle East. Both Francis and Jane have played a very active role in the British expatriate community over the past 30 years.”

He was still working at the newspaper at the time of the killing but now is referred as an ex-employee by the company.

Matthew pleaded not guilty to the charges when accused of premeditated murder of his wife.

On July 4, 2017, police was called to Matthew’s Jumeirah neighborhood villa. Upon their arrival, the officers found Matthew’s wife of 30 years dead, after being brutally struck on the head.

Matthew initially claimed that they had been robbed and his wife’s death was caused by one of the robbers.

However, upon further investigation, he confessed that he killed his wife are striking her with a hammer twice.

He said their relationship had gone wary due to financial difficulties and his wife was upset that they had to move.

According to Matthew, things got heated when during an argument his wife called him a “loser” and that he should “provide for them financially.”

In a fit of rage, Matthew brought out a hammer and followed her wife to the bedroom where he struck her twice on the head. He did not seek any medical care for his wife.

The next morning he staged a robbery to misguide the authorities about his wife’s death. According to the police, he threw the hammer in a nearby dumpster.

The family emphasized the premeditated manner of the killing in their statement and claimed Matthew had “time to reconsider” his actions.

“We attended the Dubai Courts today, and our family has been saddened by the sentence given to Francis Matthew, Jane's killer. In the defendant's own version of events, he collected the murder weapon, a hammer, in the kitchen and carried it down two corridors of the house to the bedroom. There was time for him to consider his actions - instead he delivered two hammer blows to the front of Jane's head. He made no attempt to call an ambulance afterwards. We also know...that Jane had been aware for months that the villa was due for demolition. The defendant has admitted that rows over money had occurred frequently for some time. Ongoing arguments, about money or a house, can arise in any marriage and cannot justify this killing,” the statement said.

Matthew’s heinous act has left his co-workers in shock. Despite the already curtailed ruling, Matthew can still appeal against his sentence.

