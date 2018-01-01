British Pedophile Gets Away With Molesting A 5-Year-Old In Cambodia

A British school principal reportedly took the 5-year-old girl at his residence and molested her. He will avoid jail.

Golden Bridge International School’s vice principal reportedly molested a 5-year-old girl in Cambodia.

Mark Andrew Smith took the victim, who hasn’t been named, to his residence where he sexually abused her. The pedophile will not be jailed for his monstrosity.

Phnom Penh Municipal Court found Smith guilty of “committing indecent assault with aggravating circumstances,” a year after his arrest in 2017.

The court fined Smith with five million Cambodian Riels ($1,250); however they also suspended his sentences, which means he does not have to go to jail for sexually abusing a minor.

How he handled the little girl was revealed by a radio host who alleged Smith was abusing the little girl while discussing another British pedophile, Clive Cressy.

According to the radio host, Viryiya, the parents of the girl couldn’t file a complaint against the principal out of fear. She explained the victim’s parents explained they first noticed a yellow discharge on their daughter’s underwear. The radio host believed that was an infection caused by the sexual harassment and told the parents to get a clinical checkup of their daughter.

The parents went for the checkup, where the doctors discovered the discharge was a result of a sexual activity. After the parents carefully asked the girl in a gentle manner what had happened, she revealed her “teacher” had taken her to a “house.”

Soon after, Smith was arrested after authorities acted on the medical reports information.

Seila Samleang, Executive Director of NGO Action Pour Les Enfants (APLE), who worked on the case, noted after the courts hearing, “It is a grave concern to observe the growing incidence of child sexual abuse in private schools, orphanages, and child welfare organizations over the last few years.”

“The situation is alarming and effective measures must be put in place to stop the problem,” Samleang added.

“The lack of child safeguarding procedures at schools, for instance, and the fact that these institutions fail to conduct proper checks on their employees, can be the main factors which allow abuse to happen and persist.”

The head of the Interior Ministry’s Anti-Human Trafficking Department, Pol Pithey, said police had enough information to arrest the pedophile prior to the medical reports.

“The child victim clearly elaborated; the most important [point] is the victim stated that she was really sexually violated,” he said.

“Although the family did not file a complaint, it is a child rights violation and abuse,” he added.

However, even after the arrest, after a year, the pedophile was let go. He molested a minor and can now roam freely on the streets, all thanks to the court’s disappointing decision.

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Reuters