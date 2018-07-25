Brock Turner Wants Conviction Overturned Because He Had Clothes On

Attorneys for Brock Turner, who was convicted of sexual assault, are trying to get his convictions overturned by arguing that the then-Stanford University student had committed a version of "safe sex."

Brock Turner is appealing his sexual assault conviction. He was sentenced to 6 months in jail for raping a woman while she was unconscious. His lawyer says the ruling should be overturned because he had his clothes on.



Here’s a look back at the case:pic.twitter.com/OgUKYrqSld — AJ+ (@ajplus) July 25, 2018

A California appeals court will hear an argument to overturn the conviction of Brock Turner, the Stanford University swimmer convicted of sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman.

It has 90 days to reach a verdict.

Read More Dumpster Where Brock Turner Raped A Woman Turns Into A Memorial

According to Brock’s attorneys, the judges should consider whether sexual “outercourse” should be considered in the case.

On Tuesday, attorney Eric Multhaup argued before the three-judge panel that when Turner was a college freshman in 2015, he was found wearing all his clothes while with the victim. Additionally, while the victim was unconscious and half-naked, his genitals weren’t exposed.

Multhaup then went on to argue that what Brock had done was “sexual outercourse,” calling it a “version of safe sex” that does not involve vaginal sex. He added that his client did not intend to rape the woman.

After listening to his arguments, the judges sounded skeptical. Justice Franklin Elia expressed confusion as to what kind of argument Multhaup was trying to make.

"I absolutely don't understand what you are talking about," Elia said.

Assistant Attorney General Alisha Carlile called Multhaup’s account a “far-fetched version of events.”

But according to legal analyst and defense attorney Dean Johnson, Multhaup was trying to make the case that since Turner had his clothes on, there was no evidence to support he was guilty of assault with intent to commit rape. Still, Johnson said the Sixth District court has a reputation of not going against guilty verdicts.

"Intent is something that can be determined by surrounding circumstances," Johnson said. "It's like if you look across the street and see your neighbor pull out a lawn mower and start it up, you can presume his intent is to mow the lawn."

Despite attorney arguments, the case launched a nationwide conversation about sexual assault on college campuses, and it’s hard to see the impact the case made on how society views sexual violence diminish.

The fact of the matter is that the victim was unconscious, and she stated she never consented to being touched. It’s hard to believe the judges would see it differently now, regardless of how the attorneys present their case.