Man Fills Yeti Coolers With Explosives After It Cut Ties With NRA

Texas-based manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products, Yeti, announced it was boycotting the gun lobbyist organization National Rifle Association (NRA) and as a result the discount the company offered to the NRA was also terminated.

The announcement sparked outraged and gun lovers took to social media to voice their anger. However a South Carolina man went too far with his protest.

Bryan Atkinson was so unhappy with the announcement he loaded a Yeti cooler with ammonium nitrate and aluminum powder and sealed it with a duct tape. He then placed it in the middle of a field and shot it with his AR-15 rifle.

“This Yeti. ain’t ready. If Yeti can’t stand behind the NRA, I ain’t standing behind Yeti no more,” he said in the video.

In a letter, the NRA said, “YETI has declined to do business with The NRA Foundation saying they no longer wish to be an NRA vendor, and refused to say why. They will only say they will no longer sell products to The NRA Foundation.”

However, Yeti dismissed the claims made by the association and said they informed the NRA that they were discontinuing outdated discounts from which the organization benefitted.

The announcement by Yeti comes as several companies who have entered into agreements with the NRA have decided to part ways with the gun lobbyist organization following the recent mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

The nation’s largest privately owned bank, the First National Bank of Omaha, has ended its contract with the NRA. The bank had previously been a large supplier of credit cards to customers, allowing them to select the NRA logo as the image on their method of payment.

Computer security company Symantec also ended its partnership program with the NRA. Previously, card-carrying members of the NRA could qualify for discounts from the software company.

The NRA has successfully lobbied for legislation that has loosened gun laws and fought against proposals that would regulate stricter ownership rules. Many Americans are understandably upset with the stranglehold the gun lobby group has on many legislators, preventing meaningful legislation from being passed.

