Bully-In-Chief's Wife Ironically Unveils Campaign To Encourage Respect

President Donald Trump's wife just announced her anti-bullying campaign at the White House apparently unaware that her husband continues to be the country's top offender.

Melania Trump launches her "Be Best" initiative for child well-being and anti-bullying. “Too often,” she says, social media is “used in negative ways.” pic.twitter.com/lBLJlYuNPT — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 7, 2018

President Donald Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, has just announced her anti-bullying campaign. But instead of conveying confidence in her message, she managed to baffle the public as she seems unaware that she's married to a notorious bully.

Trump's “Be Best” awareness campaign hopes to fight cyberbullying with the goal of teaching children everywhere to speak with “respect and compassion.” Yet these are two traits the president sorely lacks while using Twitter to speak about politics, the country, and people with whom he disagrees.

Melania Trump: "I'm very excited to announce 'Be best,' an awareness campaign dedicated to the most valuable and fragile among us, our children." pic.twitter.com/ibPE01beI8 — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) May 7, 2018

During the press conference at the White House where she announced her campaign, Trump said she hopes to see an America where adults are teaching their children to choose their words “wisely.” All of this happened while her husband sat and listened in the first row.

"Social media can have a positive and negative effect on our children, but too often it is used in negative ways," Trump said. "It is our responsibility as adults to educate and remind them that when they are using their voices, whether verbally or online, they must choose their words wisely."

Adding that she wants to use her time as first lady to promote "social and self-awareness," Trump then said that her campaign hopes to boost children’s self-esteem with a message of understanding. She also added that “Be Best” also aims to fight opioid abuse by promoting general “well-being.”

"Once a child understands these vital skills, they will be able to communicate openly with one another and instill positive feelings of mutual respect, compassion and self-esteem," she said.

Despite her seemingly well-intentioned words, we can’t help but wonder if she also urges her husband to act compassionately and respectfully while online. If so, it’s clearly not working.

Now that @FLOTUS has started her "Be Best" program to promote kindness and to counter cyber bullying, every now and then I will provide examples of what is not a Be Best tweet. First example is below. https://t.co/qsHbxnutPu — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) May 7, 2018

Melaina’s new campaign to help kids not bully each other online called Be Best is going to be awesome with the help of some top advisors like Pocahontas, Nasty Woman, Pig, Lil’ Corker, Sloppy Steve, Slime Ball Comey, Crazy Maxine Waters, and Sleepy Eyes. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 7, 2018

The president is notorious for the particular way he uses social media platforms to attack opponents, belittle critics’ suggestions, and mock journalists, athletes, and even other countries and their leaders.

Still, his wife had the courage to stand before the country and say that she, a representative of his administration, is here to fight cyberbullying.

After her announcement, the president signed the “Be Best” proclamation, adding that his wife’s speech was “beautiful and heartfelt.”

"It is the way she feels, very strongly. America is truly blessed to have a first lady who is so devoted to our country and to our children," he said.

Something tells us that if she were truly devoted to the country’s children, she wouldn’t allow her husband to make a mockery of his office every time he publishes something on Twitter.