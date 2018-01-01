Who Are The Bundys And What Do They Want?

The controversial Bundy family is leading an occupation of a federal building in Oregon as they protest against the federal government.

The Bundy family from Nevada, along with its supporters, has taken over a federal building in Oregon as it continues its protest against the government.

The armed takeover spurred from protests over the imprisonment of two local ranchers, Dwight Hammond Jr. and his son Steven, who were sentenced to five years in prison for burning federal land.

Ammon Bundy and his family picked up the Hammond case last year and stated in a Facebook post that, “The abuses to this family are much greater than I originally explained to you. They have quietly suffered much more than even the Bundys can fully understand.”

The Hammond’s on the other hand are distancing themselves from the Bundys.

The family’s lawyer has stated that the Hammond’s are not involved with the occupation of the federal building.

“Neither Ammon Bundy nor anyone within his group/organization speak for the Hammond family,” W. Alan Schroeder said in a letter.

The protests in Oregon are still underway and as of yet, there's no end to the standoff between the Bundys and federal authorities.

Watch the video above to find out more about the circumstances surrounding the militia standoff in Oregon.

Read More: What Is Terrorism? Oregon Standoff Reveals Blatant Double Standards