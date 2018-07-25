Company Apologizes For Tweeting Image Of Slain Journalist James Foley

An ad agency used an image of slain journalist James Foley to promote a burger chain on Twitter, prompting Foley's mom to urge the company to issue an apology.

James Foley graduated from Marquette University in 1996 and was beheaded by ISIS in 2014. pic.twitter.com/g20ERCq3BV — WISN 12 NEWS (@WISN12News) July 25, 2018

UPDATE: The marketing agency's founder, Michael Valor, said he talked to James Foley's mother and apologized for the horrific tweet.

Valor added that his company will be working with the James Foley Foundation in the future.

Had an open-hearted conversation with James Foley’s mother, and Valor Media will be sponsoring the @JamesFoleyFund for future events to do our part in spreading the word about a topic that deserves more attention. — Michael Valor (@ValorCorp) July 25, 2018

It's great to see that the person responsible for this mistake is going above and beyond to help the foundation and its goal of helping journalists like Foley himself.

After a tweet advertising a hamburger chain featuring an image of slain journalist James Foley went live, people couldn’t believe anyone would be that callous. Now, both the marketing agency behind the ad and the chain are apologizing.

Read More Congressman Accuses Colin Kaepernick Of Supporting ISIS

The tweet promoted Z-Burger, a Washington, D.C.-based chain. It featured an image of Foley before his death in the hands of ISIS militants with the words, “you disgrace me” written under it. The tweet said, “When you say you want a burger and someone says okay lets hit McDonalds.”

The post was promptly deleted.

Valor Media, the marketing company behind the tweet, said that an employee who was not aware of Foley’s story thought the image was from a movie. Its founder, Michael Valor, apologized on Twitter.

“I am really, really sorry about this," he said in the video. "It was an act of ignorance, not an act of maliciousness."

He told reporters that while the tweet was never reviewed before it was published, things are going to change from now on.

"Now, we are putting infrastructures in place to make sure this never, ever happens again," he said.

Z-Burger owner Peter Tabibian apologized and ended his relationship with the marketing agency. He told reporters that seeing that image and the tweet made him sick.

"I'm really sorry to the Foley family, to James Foley's friends and anybody that knew him," Tabibian said.

In a statement shared by the James Foley Foundation, Foley’s mother, Diane Foley, said she expected an apology.

"I am very saddened that Z-Burger would be so insensitive and ignorant of others’ pain while marketing their hamburger,” she said. “I look forward to hearing an apology from Peter Tabibian and Michael Valor and their promised donation to the foundation inspiring moral courage."

I am very saddened that @Zburger would be so insensitive and ignorant of others’ pain while marketing their hamburger.



I look forward to hearing an apology from Peter Tabibian and Michael Valor and their promised donation to the foundation #inspiring moral courage.



-Diane Foley — JamesFoleyFoundation (@JamesFoleyFund) July 24, 2018

The organization advocates for Americans detained abroad and independent journalists working in conflict zones.

Both Valor and Tabibian are expected to contact her today.

While it’s clear that this incident was a mistake, the careless error still made countless people feel anguish and heartache, and rightly so. Hopefully, the donations made by Z-Burger and Valor Media will help spearhead a greater donation drive, helping the James Foley Foundation continue to fight for many years ahead.

Read More Saudi Journalist Banned For Criticizing Style Of Call To Prayer

Banner/thumbnail credit: Reuters, Louafi Larbi