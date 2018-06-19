Burger King Russia Offered Free Food To Women Impregnated At World Cup

Burger King published an ad offering thousands of dollars and a lifetime supply of free whoppers to women who got pregnant by World Cup soccer players.

Burger King promises $50,000 and lifetime whopper supply for Russian women able to get pregnant from any football celebrity (to transfer good genes to Russia) pic.twitter.com/su8lyfkt6N — English Russia (@EnglishRussia1) June 19, 2018

Burger King Russia has issued an apology after offering to reward local women with food who get pregnant by soccer players during the World Cup.

According to Jezebel, Burger King published a special promotion on VK, which is a Russian equivalent to Facebook, offering 3 million Russian rubles (about $47,000) and a lifetime supply of Whoppers to women who got pregnant by athletes playing in the renowned soccer competition.

Read More Gay World Cup Fan Left Disabled After Attack In Russia

The post quickly garnered backlash, prompting the fast food restaurant to pull the ad and post an apology in its place.

“We apologize for the statement we made,” it reads, as translated by Jezebel. “It turned out to be too insulting. We thank you for the feedback and hasten to inform you that we have already removed all materials related to the application.”

For some reason, this public shaming of women who may or may not end up pregnant after the World Cup has become a recurring theme in Russia.

Just last week, a Russian lawmaker was slammed for her comments advising women not to sleep with foreign men who were in town for the World Cup and used the stigma of becoming a single mother to support her point.

The Guardian notes that Burger King’s Russia division has a track record of these types of misogynistic publicity stunts. Just last year, the company poked fun at a teenage rape victim in an online marketing campaign by using her likeness in a suggestive ad for a buy-one-get-one-free special.

Perhaps they are making their marketing plans based on the misconception that all publicity is good publicity, however, this strategy shouldn't come at the expense of women. This latest stunt begs the question: Is the company allowing women a seat at the table when making marketing decisions? Because if not, they should definitely start.