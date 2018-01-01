California Appoints First Undocumented Immigrant To State Post

On Wednesday, the Senate Rules Committee approved the appointment of Lizbeth Mateo to a committee that helps low-income and underserved students go to college.

California appointed its first undocumented resident to a state post a day after President Donald Trump attacked California’s immigration stance while visiting San Diego.

On Wednesday, the Senate Rules Committee approved the appointment of Lizbeth Mateo, a 33-year-old attorney and immigrant rights activist, to the California Student Opportunity and Access Program Project Grant Advisory Committee, which helps low-income and underserved students go to college.

California Senate President pro tempore Kevin de León seemed to hint that the move was an act of defiance against Trump.

“While Donald Trump fixates on walls, California will continue to concentrate on opportunities. Ms. Mateo is a courageous, determined and intelligent young woman who at great personal risk has dedicated herself to fight for those seeking their rightful place in this country,” de León said.

Mateo, who was born in Oaxaca, Mexico, came to the country when she was 14. She graduated from Santa Clara University law school in 2016 and passed the state’s bar exam the following year.

The appointee praised the move as a way of improving undocumented participation in the programs that directly affect them.

“While undocumented students have become more visible in our state, they remain underrepresented in places where decisions that affect them are being made,” she said.

The approval of Mateo seems to indicate that California will not balk as the federal government ratchets up its agitation against the state’s protection of undocumented immigrants. Other recent decisions by politicians, like the Oakland mayor’s warning of an impending immigration raid, depict California as a bastion of resistance against the Trump administration.