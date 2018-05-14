10 Children Were Made To Live In House Littered With Feces, Garbage

Human and animal feces, urine and garbage littered the floor with debris barricading several parts of the house where the 10 children were removed from.

Ten children were removed from the care of their parents in Northern California after the police discovered them living in horrible conditions.

The police were made aware of the dreadful conditions of the household after a 12-year-old boy was brought back to the house.

A missing report had been filed for the boy, who was found sleeping under the bush in a nearby home’s yard.

Upon entering, Ina Rogers’ residence, the mother of the boy, the police witnessed “unsafe and unsanitary” conditions for nine other children from four months to 11-years-old.

The 10 children were placed in protective custody by Solano County Child Welfare services before being put into the care of family relatives.

Upon witnessing the appalling conditions, Rogers was arrested for child neglect. Almost a week later, Jonathan Allen, the father of most of the children, was also arrested a charged with nine counts of felony torture and six counts of felony child abuse.

According to authorities, the children were not only made to live in unfit conditions, they were also abused and physical and emotionally traumatized.

Rogers’ neighbors were shocked after they were told of the state of the household, claiming they never knew so many children lived there since they were usually kept out of sight.

The grim details of the house’s interior released by the police included human and animal feces, urine and garbage on the floor while many areas of the house were barricaded with debris. The kids when taken into custody after their mothers’ arrest gave accounts of the horrific “torture” they suffered at the hands of the adults in the house.

The older of the children recounted incidents to the authorities dating back to 2014 which resulted in puncture wounds, bruises and injuries usually suffered when hit with a BB or airsoft gun.

The children’s account resulted in Allen’s arrest. He is currently being held at a bail of just over $5 million.

Sharon Henry, chief deputy district attorney for Solano County, said there is a “good chance” Rogers would also face “additional charges.”

Rogers, who is currently out of jail after posting $10,000 bail, talked to the reporters about the seizure of her 10 children.

She also said her house was in a tumultuous condition because she had “ripped it apart” in order to look for her missing son.

According to ABC News, Rogers said she was first pregnant at 16-years-old and has since had 11 children, eight of whom are with Allen.

“Not only do I have 11 children and I’m 30 years old, but I also home-school all of my children, and people don’t agree with that lifestyle. And so I’ve had many people question my right to parent, and I just feel like this whole situation was exploded,” Rogers said, according to ABC News.

Rogers also claimed that the only reason her husband was facing such serious charges is because he looks threatening.

“My husband has a lot of tattoos. He looks like a scary individual, and that’s why people are so quick to judge him,” Rogers said. “But my husband is an amazing person. I am an amazing mother.”

