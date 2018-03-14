California Couple Dies In Car Crash While Trying To Escape ICE

Two parents in California's Central Valley died on Tuesday while fleeing from Immigration and Customs Enforcement Officers, who had pulled the couple over.

A couple died while fleeing federal immigration officials in Delano, California, on Tuesday.

Santos Hilario Garcia, 35, and Marcelina Garcia Profecto, 33, stopped after a car turned on its emergency lights and pulled them over, according to police in Delano, which is part of Kern County. But when the couple saw Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents get out of the vehicle, the driver fled. While rushing away, the driver lost control of the car, which overturned and crashed into a power pole.

The ICE agents were searching for a Mexican citizen who had been deported, according to agency spokeswoman Lori Haley. The agency said Garcia matched the target’s description, but he was not actually the person officers were looking for.

"As the officers departed the location of the attempted engagement, they came across the overturned vehicle and immediately dialed 911 for assistance. Local officials were on the scene moments later," she said.

United Farm Workers President Arturo Rodriguez held a press conference after the crash during which he said Garcia and Profecto were looking for work when they encountered the agents.

“They can’t understand,” Rodriguez said. “They come here to do what nobody else wants to do in this country any longer — work in the fields — and they’re here to make those sacrifices and make that contribution. And yet when they get here, they’re abused, they’re exploited, they’re terrorized, they’re intimidated by the ICE agents.”

The undocumented couple, who were farm workers, are survived by six children, ages 8 to 18. Garcia had been stopped three times between 2008 and 2017 while trying to cross the Mexican border into the U.S. and was deported last year, according to CNN. Profecto, however, had not previously had any documented incidents involving ICE.

Immigration raids in the last month have led to the detainment of at least 26 farm workers in the Central Valley’s Kern County. These raids occur as President Donald Trump's administration ramps up its fight against undocumented immigrants.

In January, ICE agents conducted raids in 98 stores across 17 states. And earlier this month, Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced he is suing California for failing to comply with federal immigration laws.

The increased ICE action has instilled fear into undocumented immigrants, which was evident in the couple’s reaction after realizing federal agents had pulled them over.

The American Civil Liberties Union described the tactics used by ICE agents as “inhumane,” saying federal officials regularly pulled farm workers over in unmarked vehicles to make the immigrants believe normal police were stopping them.

"This incident demonstrates just how dangerous ICE's unlawful practices are to our communities," ACLU’s Jennie Pasquarella said. "This horrible tragedy is the direct result of ICE's inhumane tactics and the fear it provokes in hardworking people who stand to lose everything if they are deported."

The raids have clearly created an environment of fear that pervades daily action in undocumented communities. Research shows that undocumented immigrants commit crimes at lower rates than U.S. citizens, rendering ICE’s claims that these individuals are threatening national security an unsatisfactory attempt to justify policies that unnecessarily instill fear in immigrants and can lead to tragic deaths.

