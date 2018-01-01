FBI Wants Your Help To Catch This Planned Parenthood Arsonist

Abortion providing facilities have long been targeted in hateful and even violent attacks. But the situation has gotten worse since 2015, thanks to lies spread by anti-abortion advocates.

An unidentified person tried to set fire to a California Planned Parenthood on July 20.

Fortunately, a local called 911 and help arrived on time. The building sustained moderate damage and no one got hurt.

Now, the FBI is looking for the perpetrator, who was caught on surveillance video.

ABC News published footage showing the suspect outside a clinic in Watsonville, California around 4am. . He or she was dressed in a hooded jacket, blue jeans, boots and wore at least one white glove before starting the fire.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is offering $10,000 for any leads that might lead to perpetrator, who could have caused much more damage.

Abortion providing facilities have long been targeted in hateful and even violent attacks. But the situation has gotten worse since 2015, thanks to vile lies spread by anti-abortion advocates, who propagated a series of heavily tampered with to show Planned Parenthood workers negotiating the sale of tissue from aborted fetuses.

Despite the fact, it has been proven, via multiple investigations, the videos were doctored. Anti-choice proponents have continued to harass staff at Planned Parenthood clinics and targeted the buildings in hateful attacks. Threats of violence against U.S. abortion clinics almost doubled in 2017, according to the National Abortion Federation report released in May. One clinic in Cleveland had to spend $32,000 for repairing the damage caused due to repeated brick-throwing attacks on its windows.

The situation turned deadly in November 2015, soon after the propaganda videos surfaced, when a man, Robert Dear Jr., opened fire at a Colorado Springs Planned Parenthood clinic, killing three people and injuring several others. The shooter was reportedly upset over "performing abortions and the selling of baby parts."

Authorities in Watsonville have asked the public to help identify the suspect in the video:

"At this point, we’re asking for the community’s help in identifying the person seen on surveillance footage," the police statement read. "Although you cannot see the suspect’s face, we’re hoping someone will recognize this person based off of his/her physical description, clothing and mannerisms."

Banner/Thumbnail Credits: Scott Olson/Getty Images