Man Caught On Camera Yelling Racist Insults At Skateboarding Teen

Add skateboarding to the list of harmless activities white people have harassed people of color over.

In yet another disturbing altercation that was caught on camera and posted on social media, an elderly white man was seen yelling racial insults at a group of teenagers skateboarding in a corporate building parking lot in San Pedro, California.

The man, who reportedly has a rented office space in the building, told the teens to stop skating in the area. As the local station KTTV pointed out, there are signs present in the parking lot that prohibit skating. However, the boys were recorded informing the man they didn’t see a reason to leave as they skated there every Wednesday, but he continued yelling at them to “leave the property” and “get out.”

Although it’s unclear if the boys had obtained permission to skate there every week, it’s important to note how the man opted to threaten the teens instead of having a civil dialogue.

First, he told them he had the “authority” to “do a police arrest.” Then, he called one of teens “You Mexican piece of s***,” to which he responded, “And you’re just a piece of shit!”

When the other kids told the man he was a racist, he didn’t hesitate before admitting he was indeed one.

“I’m a racist, at least I’m something!” he screamed. “All you are is a little coward!”

The video was posted by Willie Galaz, one of the boys’ father, who has since launched a fundraising campaign aiming to provide kids and teens in the area a safe place to skate without being targeted.

“What gave me the strength to post the video was the kid who was keeping his composure in that situation where he had a grown man yelling in his face,” he said. “I guess he just looked around and was looking at the kid and started to judge the kid because he was Mexican, and I guess that’s the only thing he had at that time to put him down.”

Meanwhile Galaz’s cousin, Donald Galaz, expressed disappointment over how the kids had talked to the man.

“It disheartening to see that, and it was very bad to see an adult behave that way, but also the children to be disrespectful from their end also,” he told KKTV. “I feel that this gentleman should have his say in this also, and as an adult myself, I’ve been in a situation and reacted similar to how this man did.”

Needless to say, it’s fortunate the man didn’t actually act on his threat and dialed 911 – an act that has become a sort of a trend across the country. Over the past weeks, white people have called cops on African-Americans for campaigning in their own district, grilling in the park, falling asleep in a university common area, leaving an AirBnb residence, mowing neighbor’s lawn and conducting city-mandated inspections, just to name a few.

Watch the altercation in the video above.

