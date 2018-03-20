Leaked Email Shows Cambridge Analytica Excited About Russia Hacks

In an email exchange between an employee and Trump Super PAC, the Cambridge Analytica staff member showed excitement over leaked DNC emails.

Cambridge Analytica has been under fire recently over the company’s use of Facebook data to help President Donald Trump's campaign. Now, it’s under scrutiny again after reports showed the firm may have tried to capitalize on the alleged Russian hacking of the DNC servers.

The report follows the publication of an email written by one of the company’s employees regarding the hacking of Hillary Clinton's campaign.

The Daily Beast reports that the email sent on July 29, 2016, by Emily Cornell, an employee, was addressed to people working with Republican super-donors Robert and Rebekah Mercer’s Make America Number One, a pro-Trump super PAC.

After commenting about the work that the firm had done for them, Cornell said: “With her campaign getting hacked, I can only imagine what a new swatch [sic] of emails will do to her already fractured base!”

The email was sent seven days after WikiLeaks released over 20,000 emails that had been taken from the DNC servers.

Part of what made that batch special was the realization that certain DNC officials had tried to push Hillary Clinton instead of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders during the primary, making her their presidential candidate.

During an interview for Channel 4 in the United Kingdom about the data mining firm, Clinton asked if Russians were “getting advice” from Cambridge Analytica as well.

“The real question is how did the Russians know how to target their messages so precisely to undecided voters in Wisconsin or Michigan or Pennsylvania — that is really the nub of the question,” she said. "So if they were getting advice from say Cambridge Analytica, or someone else, about ‘OK here are the 12 voters in this town in Wisconsin – that’s whose Facebook pages you need to be on to send these messages’ that indeed would be very disturbing.”

It isn’t clear whether Cornell was aware that Clinton’s campaign emails had also been hacked when she sent the July 29 email or if she was referring to the DNC emails that had just been released by WikiLeaks. In any case, it’s clear that the fact internal emails from the Democratic camp were being released might have appeared useful or at least important enough to some of Cambridge Analytica’s team members.

And if Clinton's comments have any merit, then perhaps, Cambridge Analytica may have had more than just Trump as a client in 2016. And Russians might have tapped into their work for the then-candidate in order to obtain useful data for their own alleged pro-Trump campaign.

Still, it's early to tell. After all, Clinton didn't point to any actual evidence that that was the case. Nevertheless, just her mentioning the possibility might end up raising more questions, which could eventually lead to more official investigations.