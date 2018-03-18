How A Trump-Linked Firm Harvested Data Of Millions Of Facebook Users

A data firm and social media network are subjected to widespread scrutiny due to an unauthorized access to 50 million of voter profiles during the election.

Donald Trump’s presidential campaign sparked controversies for more than one reason during the election cycle. Be it his vile disregard for immigrants, his disparaging remarks about women or his alleged ties to the Kremlin, the contentious campaign continued making headlines even after Trump took office.

Now, the Trump campaign once again found itself at the center of another controversy after it was revealed a U.K. data firm, Cambridge Analytica, obtained the private information of more than 50 million people without their permission.

The firm was used by the Trump campaign in 2016 and had former Trump campaign manager Steve Bannon on its board.

The social media website, Facebook, took notice of the fact the firm hadn’t fully deleted the data given to them by Aleksandr Kogan, a University of Cambridge professor, and suspended the firm on Friday.

The fact that private information of over millions of users was reportedly compromised during the Trump’s election campaign shows that in order to achieve their purpose, Trump and his advocates veered way off from the realm of propriety.

Kogan created an app, “Thisisyourdigitallife," which helped him access millions of Facebook profiles. It contained enough information for the firm to create psychographic profiles contrary to the fact that only 270,000 people had given permission for their data to be collected.

Social media expressed concern and anger over how the app exploited the data harvested from Facebook.

What's gone under the radar in the Cambridge Analytics story is that 320,000 people were so hype to get $2-$5 that they logged into their personal FB accounts, took a personality test, and signed away their personal info — Leftover Ham (@tarintowers) March 18, 2018

“Although Kogan gained access to this information in a legitimate way and through the proper channels that governed all developers on Facebook at that time, he did not subsequently abide by our rules," Facebook Vice President Paul Grewal said in a statement, announcing the company was suspending the firm.

"By passing information on to a third party, including SCL/Cambridge Analytica and Christopher Wylie of Eunoia Technologies, he violated our platform policies,” he added.

Grewal further pointed out the data firm went against their word, as they had apparently certified they had deleted all its data, but the recent reports told another story.

“If true, this is another unacceptable violation of trust and the commitments they made. We are suspending SCL/Cambridge Analytica, Wylie and Kogan from Facebook, pending further information,” Grewal said.

Such scandalous manipulation of private information has prompted special counsel Robert Mueller to dig into the issue. He has reportedly requested all the e-mails between the firm and the Trump campaign.

Shocking Admissions Of Cambridge Analytics Executives Revealed

Amid the ongoing probe, Channel 4 News’ documentary on the inside workings of Cambridge Analytica was the last thing the data firm needed.

Alexander Nix, CEO of Cambridge Analytica, might claim to be a digital mastermind but he clearly failed to notice he was being filmed while getting interviewed by a news investigator, who posed himself as a potential client.

The surreptitiously recorded video showed Nix was accompanied by Mark Turnbull, the managing director of Cambridge Analytica, while they talked about using bribe and sex to swing elections.

The interview was a part of Channel 4 News’ “Data, Democracy and Dirty Tricks” investigation series.

Consistent with the name of the series, Nix’s revelations about tricks and techniques of snaring politicians and influencing elections were indeed dirty.

Undercover interviews and phone calls with the CEO from November 2017 to January 2018 revealed Nix bragging his firm and parent company, Strategic Communications Laboratories (SCL), secretly influenced more than 200 elections around the world – including those in Nigeria, Kenya, the Czech Republic, India and Argentina.

Nix also went on to disclose startling measures the firm took to entrap politicians by secretly recording them in compromising situations.

The CEO reportedly shed light on numerous strategies that were adopted by the firm to entice candidates, including sending “some girls,” specifically Ukrainian women, to a candidate’s house to seduce the individual, an act that Nix said “works very well.”

Moreover, he also admitted to fabricating information regarding the candidate in a manner that the public buys the distorted facts.

“I mean, it sounds a dreadful thing to say, but these are things that don’t necessarily need to be true, as long as they’re believed,” he said.

“It’s no good fighting an election campaign on the facts, because actually it’s all about emotion, it’s all about emotion,” said Turnbull.

During an interview earlier this year, Nix also talked about how his firm managed to achieve its ulterior motives without getting his hands dirty.

“We’ll have a wealthy developer come in, somebody posing as a wealthy developer,” he said. “They will offer a large amount of money to the candidate, to finance his campaign in exchange for land, for instance. We’ll have the whole thing recorded on cameras, we’ll blank out the face of our guy and we post it on the internet.”

Despite of the video evidence featuring the CEO blatantly bragging about firm’s controversial practices, Nix’s response was a defensive one.

“In playing along with this line of conversation, and partly to spare our ‘client’ from embarrassment, we entertained a series of ludicrous hypothetical scenarios. I am aware how this looks, but it is simply not the case,” Nix stated.

A Cambridge Analytica spokesman, denied reports that its firm and affiliates “use entrapment, bribes, or so-called ‘honey-traps’ for any purpose whatsoever ...”

People are astounded by the extent of manipulation the nations have suffered at the hands of these self-proclaimed digital architects.

Cambridge Analytica CEO Alexander Nix was caught on Camera during Channel 4's undercover investigation saying:



"These sorts of tactics are very effective, instantly having video evidence of corruption."



The Irony is almost too much to handle!! — Brian Krassenstein?? (@krassenstein) March 20, 2018

Every American, every Brit, everyone on the African continent, hell, everybody should watch this @Channel4News expose of Alexander Nix and Cambridge Analytica: Trump’s election consultants filmed saying they use bribes and sex workers to entrap politicians https://t.co/MUmPEa66kD — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 19, 2018

Facebook Under Fire

Just a couple of days after Facebook suspended the data firm tied to the Trump campaign, the social media company is now being subjected to multiple government investigations.

Facebook might be a little late in taking necessary measures as now the revelations that it didn’t do enough to safeguard users’ data can cost the company a hefty fine of trillions of dollars.

By allowing the data firm, collaborator of the Trump campaign, to retrieve 50 million accounts through its platform, the social network may have violated a 2011 consent decree with the Federal Trade Commission.

In a 2011 settlement, Facebook agreed to 20 years of FTC oversight after it failed to notify users of changes to its privacy rules.

Apart from the legal trouble, the social media network will encounter, the real damage will be fines as large as $40,000 per person, which would amount to roughly $2 trillion.

Tables turned on Facebook in wake of the statement made by the attorney of Christopher Wylie, the whistleblower who blew open the data sharing scandal.

His attorney revealed in order to hold the water; the social network strategically positioned itself by privately welcoming Wylie’s revelations and then went on to suspend his account. Such a move unveiled Facebook’s priorities and that was more on "damage limitation" than sincerely addressing the problem at hand, he said.

However, in face of such grave charges, Facebook is adamant over the fact it hasn’t violated users' privacy settings.

