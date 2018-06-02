© Pixabay, Ellemclin

White Teacher Makes Fun Of Black Students Hair On Social Media

by
Shafaq Naveed
“You’d be hard pressed to look at that particular image and say that it’s not a post that would be considered racism.”

 

A substitute teacher in Canada is under investigation after her racist post was shared on Twitter.

The unnamed teacher, who happened to be white, uploaded a post on Instagram where she compared a black child’s hair with a character from the 1996 movie “Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood.”

The character, she compared the child with was holding a gun in his hand.  “Who rocked it better? LOLOLOL.” read the caption of the image.

The Peel District School Board (PDSB) discovered the post after a concerned woman called out the teacher’s inappropriate behavior and attached a screenshot of her post on Twitter.

After the backlash on social media, the post was deleted.

According to reports, the teacher has been banned from meeting any students or conducting any classes until her investigation is completed.

 Carla Pereira, a spokesperson for PDSB, called the teacher’s behavior “simply unacceptable” and said “You’d be hard pressed to look at that particular image and say that it’s not a post that would be considered racism.”

“You look at it, you look at the use of black stereotypes and you look at how the child is being compared to another individual in not a very nice way. I think you’d be very hard pressed to say that it’s not anti-black racism – even though that’s what we’re hearing from some members of the community who are saying it’s just a joke it’s really not racist,” she added.

The teacher could face a verbal warning, sensitivity training or even termination.

Read More
Racist Teacher Yells At Bilingual Student For Speaking Spanish

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: Pixabay, Ellemclin   

Tags:
black kids black students canada instagram investigation news racism racist school social media students teacher termination white teacher
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.