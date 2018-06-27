Manager Fired For Not Serving MAGA Cap-Wearing Customer Has No Regrets

“The MAGA hat has come to symbolize racism, bigotry, Islamophobia, misogyny, white supremacy, [and] homophobia.”

A restaurant manager in Canada was fired after he refused to serve food to a MAGA cap-wearing Trump supporter.

Darin Hodge was the floor manager at the Vancouver tourist spot The Teahouse. When Hodge spotted a customer wearing the “Make America Great Again” cap, he asked the customer to take it off.

When the customer refused to comply, Hodge informed him that he will not be served, if he does not take the cap off his head.

“[The customer] said he had a right to wear it. [Hodge] said if you don’t take the hat off, we won’t serve you. And the man left,” general manager Andy Crimp recounted.

Hodge was fired by The Sequoia Company that runs The Teahouse. Even after losing his job, Hodge’s did not regret his actions. He explained he did not want to serve anyone with that hat because if he did it would have meant compromising on his own moral code.

“I stand by my decision,” Hodge said. “The MAGA hat has come to symbolize racism, bigotry, Islamophobia, misogyny, white supremacy, [and] homophobia.”

The man also said that he has absolutely “no regrets” for taking the decision that resulted in him losing his job.

“As a person with a strong moral backbone, I had to take a stand against this guest’s choice of headwear while in my former place of work,” he continued. “Absolutely no regrets.”

The Sequoia Company, however, has a different take. The entity stressed that Hodge had breached their values of inclusivity, and that the company will never discriminate against anyone based on their political leaning.

In Trump era, of the many discourses that have flourished, one has been on resistance and politeness. As the administration continues to steal children and lock them up in cages, many have said that gestures considered normally rude must be employed to stand in the way of the government.

This month, former White House press secretary, Sarah Sanders, was booted from a restaurant because of her allegiance to Trump’s immigration crackdown. Activists have urged people to question ICE agents as they go about their daily lives.

