Canadian Women Propose ‘Shoot An Indian Day’ In Response To Vandalism

“It’s time they keep the animals locked up or have a shoot a (sic) Indian day,” said one woman, while the other said, “Yah girl purge!!! Let’s grab Budweiser and some shot guns.”

Two Canadian women have been charged after they posted hate-filled messages on Facebook, calling for a “shoot an Indian day.”

Authorities believe at least three women participated in inciting hate against the minority First Nation community. Two of the unnamed women — a 32-year-old from Manitoba and a 25-year-old from Saskatchewan — have been arrested while the police is looking for the third one.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) say the racist rhetoric was posted on Facebook after a string of vandalism on vehicles and property in Flin Flon, a city near Manitoba with a population of 5,000 people.

Many people turned to social media to vent their frustration about the damage, police said in a statement. However, the conversation quickly deteriorated into “hateful and threatening” language.

Although the police did not disclose the names of the women charged, their description matched those who were behind the most vicious exchange on Facebook.

Facebook user Destine Spiller posted photos of a damaged car and blamed the vandalism on the Canadian indigenous community.

In response another woman by the name of Raycine Chaisson, said, “Ugh I think it’s time to have a 24 hour purge.”

Spiller replied with “It’s time they keep the animals locked up or have a shoot a (sic) Indian day,” which was screen-grabbed by multiple users.

In response, Chaisson, said, “Yah girl purge!!! Let’s grab Budweiser and some shot guns.”

After the post went viral, a hair salon said it had let go of one of its employees connected to the posts.

“Our business has a zero-tolerance policy when it comes to any form of discrimination or racism,” said Urban Trendz Hair Studio. “The person in question is no longer employed by us. The former employee who made those comments did so on her personal Facebook Account, and they in no way reflect the attitude or values of our business.”

A school division in the area also denounced the racist threats and said one of the women used to work with them.

“Any person or persons expressing such views does not represent the values of our division and will not be employed in any capacity with the school division. The individual making the comments is no longer an employee of our division and has not been for some time,” it said in a statement.

The Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN), which represents 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan, said it would like the RCMP to set up enforcement of hate speech in the city as well. It claimed it had received several racist and threatening messages after a white man Gerald Stanley was found not guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of a native Canadian, Colten Boushie.

"This life threatening attitude must be stopped and those guilty of it must be charged for a hate crime and it must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said FSIN Chief Bobby Cameron.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images