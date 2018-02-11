Racist Image Of Meghan Markle Gets GOP Candidate Kicked Off Twitter

The candidate from Wisconsin had already been suspended from Twitter previously. What's worse, he was once praised by the president before the 2016 election.

GOP candidate Paul Nehlen has been suspended from Twitter after publishing a racist post involving actress Meghan Markle, the British royal Prince Harry’s fiancée.

WARNING: The following image may be offensive to some readers.

Let's make something clear, the 1st Amendment applies to Congress passing laws and doesn't apply to a publically traded company enforcing terms of service.



Paul Nehlen deserved to be suspended from Twitter for posting this. pic.twitter.com/HkUbAsZScM — Red T Raccoon (@RedTRaccoon) February 11, 2018

Nehlen, who was once suspended by the platform for violating rules regarding anti-Semitic content, posted an image of the reconstructed appearance of an ancient Briton believed to have lived in the region over 9,000 years ago superimposed over an image of Markle, Newsweek reports. The Cheddar Man, as the ancient Briton is known, is believed to have had dark skin and blue eyes.

According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, Nehlen, who hopes to unseat House Speaker Paul Ryan during the November primaries, is “a defiant mouthpiece for the racist 'alt-right.’”

After the suspension, Twitter’s spokesperson told reporters that Nehlen’s account had, indeed, been suspended.

“I can confirm that we have permanently suspended this account for repeated violations of our terms of service,” the company said.

While the candidate has yet to comment on the suspension in an official capacity, he defended the racist post prior to the suspension, saying that he had published the image to protest those who claimed “whites never existed.”

“Publishing an article disappearing whites or dispossessing whites of their homelands is wrong; made worse when claiming ‘science’ to ‘prove’ whites never existed,” he reportedly said. “I made a joke of it. It’s not a laughing matter, so I chose to laugh about it.”

On Facebook, he published posts with the hashtag #ShallNotCensor that appeared to allude to Twitter suspending his account. In one of the posts, he used an image of a dam with a Star of David and the word “censorship” on it.

In a statement, he wrote that his suspension is an "unprecedented, brazen [act] of censorship by a corporate monopoly," and added that the action has "severely compromised the integrity of our election processes."

Prior to this scandal, Nehlen was a guest on former KKK Grand Wizard David Duke’s radio show where he said that the fact he was expelled from Breitbart News’ website meant that “in fact, Jews control the media.”

If the fact that a man who appears to have racist inclinations is a GOP candidate wasn’t enough, President Donald Trump had previously praised Nehlen for supporting him in August 2016. We wonder if he will run to his defense now that Nehlen is involved in yet another scandal.