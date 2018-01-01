Australian Cardinal George Pell acknowledged that the Catholic Church "has made enormous mistakes" with regard to sexual misconduct of the clergy.

Pope Francis is perhaps the only pope that has taken the matter of sexual abuses by the Church so seriously. He has not only met hundreds of bishops and seminarians as well as victims of sexual misconduct by the clergy and even apologized for the atrocities committed.

“I am overwhelmed by the shame that people who were in charge of caring for those young ones raped them and caused them great damages,” he said.

There have been reports of cases of sexual abuse for decades now without much action from authorities, However things have been changing- numbers have started popping up and actins been taken. 3400 cases were reported just from 2004 to 2014.

The United Nations has also demanded action by immediately removing all clergy who are known or suspected child abusers and turning them over to civil authorities.