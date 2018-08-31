GOPer Resigns After Calling Black NFL Players 'Overpaid Baboons'

“I know I am a better person than this and, as I step away from these public positions, I will work to show everyone who I truly am.”

A Republican county official in Pennsylvania who criticized black NFL players taking a knee by calling them “overpaid baboons” and “ignorant blacks” in Facebook post resigned from her post.

The official, Carla Maloney, served as secretary of the Beaver County Republican Committee. She presented her resignation after she was exposed last week. She critiqued her own comments and said that they were “distasteful, inappropriate and insensitive.”

“I know my posts and comments were disrespectful to not only the people I love, but families across the country. I know I am a better person than this and, as I step away from these public positions, I will work to show everyone who I truly am,” she said in the resignation letter.

In the Facebook post, that Maloney wrote last year under a different name, she said, “I will tell you what I believe in and that is our Flag the National Anthem and America period end of story. You don’t like it here go to Africa see how you like it there. We are all Americans not African American not Hispanic American. WE ARE ALL AMERICAN.”

“Steelers are now just as bad as the rest of the overpaid (sic) baboons. You respect your flag, country and our national anthem ... Let's see how the baboons get paid when white people stop paying their salaries,” she wrote in another comment.

She further predicted in the post that there will be a civil war in the country.

The Beaver County Republican Committee accepted Maloney’s resignation and denounced her comments.

In the summer of 2016, then-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick decided to take a knee during the national anthem to protest the rampant racial discrimination and police brutality in the United States.

Kaepernick’s peaceful yet impactful protest soon ballooned into a massive social movement as many followed in his footsteps to send out a powerful message to the authorities.

While many applauded the athlete’s commitment to highlight racial disparities in the country, there were also critics who ignored Kaepernick’s stated intentions and instead accused him of being unpatriotic and disrespectful of the national anthem.

In fact, President Donald Trump went ahead and told Kaepernick and his supporters to find another country that works better for them.

In a latest development, Nike came to the former NFL star’s support.

The ad is a bold move for Nike, which makes all NFL uniforms, as it basically implied its customers support the #TakeAKnee movement.

Kaepernick unveiled a powerful new Nike ad on his Twitter account featuring a black-and-white photo of his face with a caption emblazoned on it that reads, “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt.”

Nike’s brave stance has put it at odds with people, including the White House and American conservatives, who see Kaepernick’s brand of protest as being anti-flag or anti-American.

