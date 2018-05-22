Carson Kressley Compares Miss USA Pageant To Holocaust Book

“It's like 'Sophie's Choice!' They're all so good,” said Carson Kressley in reference to choosing the winner.

Just as a reminder, “Sophie’s Choice” is a movie about a woman who was forced to choose which of her two children to save and which was sent to the Auschwitz gas chamber. — Aaron Earls (@WardrobeDoor) May 22, 2018

The 67th Miss USA pageant was held at the Hirsch Memorial Coliseum in Shreveport, Louisiana where fifty-one contestants participated in the contest – but only one was crowned the winner.

The show was hosted by Vanessa and Nick Lachey, while “Queer Eye” star Carson Kressley and actress Lu Sierra served as commentators and gave celebrity analysis.

It all went well until Kressley made a controversial comment regarding the Holocaust.

During the analysis, the Emmy-award winner gave a disgraceful remark when he compared choosing the winner of the contest to Holocaust book “Sophie’s Choice.”

In preliminary rounds, the fifty-one participants had been narrowed down to fifteen. In reference to those shortlisted contestants, Kressley said, “It's like 'Sophie's Choice!' They're all so good.”

It’s hard to believe that the commentator made the reference unintentionally. “Sophie’s Choice” is a 1979 novel that is based on the Holocaust. The story line is based on how a mother has to choose between her son and her daughter and has to save one and send the other one to Auschwitz.

In 1982, a movie, that shared the same name, was also made on the Holocaust plot.

Auschwitz concentration camp was built in Nazi-occupied Poland and was operated by Nazi Germany. It was a network of concentration and extermination camps. Between 1940 and 1945, Auschwitz developed into a vast complex of barracks, workshops, gas chambers and crematoria.

It also became a dominant symbol of the Holocaust.

After Kressley made the controversial comment, Sierra tried to cover and quickly moved onto talking about her favorite contestants.

However, what is said is said and Kressley’s comparison of a beauty contest to a genocide was disgraceful and insensitive to say the least.

