US Agent Accused Of Telling Illegal 14 YO Immigrant To Undress

Disturbing footage of a 14-year-old illegal immigrant accusing a border patrol agent of sexual misconduct is raising concerns about the security of people who illegally enter the United States from war stricken and underdeveloped countries.

What these illegal immigrants face in America is haunting to say the least.

A report by the American Civil Liberties Union and the International Human Rights Clinic released in may, reviewed complaints filed by the immigrant children against the Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials, detailing disturbing allegations of cruelty and inhumane behavior.

Telemundo Noticias and NBC obtained video and audio footage of the unnamed girl as part of an investigation conducted to reveal abuses by the CBP officials.

In an alarming interview aired by Spanish broadcast network, the teenager claimed that a US Border Patrol agent ordered her to remove her clothes in a room that was full of other immigrants. “He registered me and then he told me I had to lower my pants,” the victim said in her testimony. “He told me I had to lift my shirt.”

The girl, whose nationality and year of arrival in the US was not disclosed in the report, explained she was shocked at the officer’s demand.

“So I then told him, 'no'. He told me, 'do you have some problem with that?' I told him, 'What? I don't have to be showing you my intimate parts,'” she recalled.

According to ACLU, in 2014, a 16-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted by the CBP officers. "When they searched her, they forcefully spread her legs and touched her private parts so hard that she screamed," the report alleged.

The ACLU report containing 3000 pages of documents and hours of video plus audio clips details incidents of harassment faced by victims involving adults. These reported incidents took place between 2009 and 2014.

The recent testimony of the immigrant girl goes to show how US officials have done nothing to put an end to the abuse of undocumented immigrants.

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: Reuters, Loren Elliott