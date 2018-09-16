Celebrities Call Out Woman Who Posted Happy Photo Of Leopard Kill

“How can you find pride and pleasure in killing a beautiful animal like this large male Leopard. The woman in the picture should be ashamed of herself!” wrote Kyle Richards.

A very large male Leopard recently killed by Britani L. Member of the safari club international based in Tucson AZ call them and give them a piece of your mind. #sci #stopbiggamehunting #idiot #monstress pic.twitter.com/o3O1PKAu37 — Naomi Campbell (@NaomiCampbell) September 16, 2018

A picture of a woman with a giant dead leopard has once again sparked outrage and this timecelebrities have jumped in to condemn the practice of big-game hunting.

In the picture, the huntress identified only as Britany L. could be seen smiling and holding a slaughtered leopard. It was first posted on the Arizona based Safari Club International’s (SCI) website and from there animal activist David Bonnouvrier picked it up and shared it on Instagram to slam the woman.

“A very large male Leopard recently killed by Britany L. Member of the safari club international based in Tucson AZ call them and give them a piece of your mind. #sci #stopbiggamehunting #idiot #monstress,” he wrote.

After the activist shared the image, it caught attention of several celebrities.

Big-names like Naomi Campbell, Doutzen Kroes and Kyle Richards reposted the image on their social media platforms and called out the inhumane practice.

Campbell was the first one to repost the animal activist’s image. Other celebrities later followed suit.

“How can you find pride and pleasure in killing a beautiful animal like this large male Leopard. The woman in the picture should be ashamed of herself! I find this disgusting and I’m so upset, sad and angry that this still happens!! #stopbiggamehunting,” Kroes wrote.

Richards also shared the image on Instagram and said, “I know this is upsetting to see but if we don’t speak up this will never stop.”

American actress and model Carré Otis also expressed her concern and said the woman should be ashamed of herself and called for making the brutal practice a crime.

The pictured leopard was reportedly the ninth-largest one to be hunted.

Killing wild animals for thrill and carcass might sound like a barbaric practice to many but, for time immemorial, tourists have flocked to African countries for trophy hunting.

And most of these tourists have been Americans.

A 2016 report found the U.S. imported more than 1.2 million trophies in the decade from 2005 through 2014, according to Humane Society International and the Humane Society of United States.

Mostly American and European tourists shot around 1,000 captive lions dead each year on South African ranches, as of 2015, according to The Economist. In 2017, conservationists filed a formal request with the U.S. government to list giraffes as endangered because too many American tourists had killed at least 3,700 of them over the past ten years.

