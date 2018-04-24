Trump’s Budget Director Admits Giving Access To Lobbyists Who Paid Him

“If you’re a lobbyist who never gave us money, I didn’t talk to you. If you’re a lobbyist who gave us money, I might talk to you.”

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) was created in 2011 to protect consumers from fraudulent banking, lending and mortgage-servicing schemes, to name a few. Ironically, the very same federal body’s current director just stood in front of some 1,300 banking industry officials and confessed how corrupt he apparently was.

President Donald Trump’s budget director and CFPB head Mick Mulvaney, who thought the government shutdown was “kind of cool,” was addressing the audience at the American Bankers Association conference in Washington, D.C., when he pretty much admitted the high level of corruption in Congress.

“We had a hierarchy in my office in Congress,” said the former Republican lawmaker from South Carolina. “If you’re a lobbyist who never gave us money, I didn’t talk to you. If you’re a lobbyist who gave us money, I might talk to you.”

Essentially, this little anecdote about Mulvaney only talking to lobbyists who paid him comes across as a message to bankers and financers they need to pay up in order to get any favors from the Trump administration, which is extremely unethical and highlights the level of dishonesty in the current government.

As The New York Times pointed out, “Mr. Mulvaney said that trying to sway legislators was one of the ‘fundamental underpinnings of our representative democracy. And you have to continue to do it.’”

According to the publication, the Republican received about $63,000 from such pay-day lenders for his election campaigns.

However, the budget director did claim he talked to his constituents regardless of the fact they had paid or not.

“If you came from back home and sat in my lobby, I talked to you without exception, regardless of the financial contributions,” Mulvaney added.

Well, how utterly noble of him to talk to the people he represented without asking them to pay up first.

Unsurprisingly, social media users had a lot to say about Mulvaney’s comments.

To be absolutely clear: OMB Director Mick Mulvaney publicly admits he sold access to lobbyists as a Member of Congress.



This is the very definition of unethical (and arguably, illegal!). — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) April 25, 2018

Mick Mulvaney told bankers that when he was a member of Congress he flat-out refused to see any lobbyist who didn’t provide a political contribution. I’ve never before seen a former member describe Congress so explicitly as an extortion racket. https://t.co/J86Hx1F3xf — Timothy Noah (@TimothyNoah1) April 25, 2018

Wow. Mick Mulvaney told a bunch of bankers today that he and members of Congress are corrupt. https://t.co/5majnlBi8a pic.twitter.com/doiZyKOmWZ — Adam Smith (@asmith83) April 25, 2018

Mick Mulvaney should resign. Today he told 1,300 bankers and lobbyists to make campaign donations to Republican lawmakers. He openly admitted to and endorsed a "pay-to-play" regime. https://t.co/zwwCTZjfq2 — Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) April 25, 2018

This is supposed to be a government by the people, for the people. Not a government of the thieves and the money changers. Mick Mulvaney is a disgrace. https://t.co/0RyViQLXwM — Senator Bob Casey (@SenBobCasey) April 25, 2018

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, Joshua Roberts