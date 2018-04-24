© Reuters, Joshua Roberts

Trump’s Budget Director Admits Giving Access To Lobbyists Who Paid Him

by
Ramsha Sadiq Khan
“If you’re a lobbyist who never gave us money, I didn’t talk to you. If you’re a lobbyist who gave us money, I might talk to you.”

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) was created in 2011 to protect consumers from fraudulent banking, lending and mortgage-servicing schemes, to name a few. Ironically, the very same federal body’s current director just stood in front of some 1,300 banking industry officials and confessed how corrupt he apparently was.

President Donald Trump’s budget director and CFPB head Mick Mulvaney, who thought the government shutdown was “kind of cool,” was addressing the audience at the American Bankers Association conference in Washington, D.C., when he pretty much admitted the high level of corruption in Congress.

“We had a hierarchy in my office in Congress,” said the former Republican lawmaker from South Carolina. “If you’re a lobbyist who never gave us money, I didn’t talk to you. If you’re a lobbyist who gave us money, I might talk to you.”

Essentially, this little anecdote about Mulvaney only talking to lobbyists who paid him comes across as a message to bankers and financers they need to pay up in order to get any favors from the Trump administration, which is extremely unethical and highlights the level of dishonesty in the current government.

As The New York Times pointed out, “Mr. Mulvaney said that trying to sway legislators was one of the ‘fundamental underpinnings of our representative democracy. And you have to continue to do it.’”

According to the publication, the Republican received about $63,000 from such pay-day lenders for his election campaigns.

However, the budget director did claim he talked to his constituents regardless of the fact they had paid or not.

“If you came from back home and sat in my lobby, I talked to you without exception, regardless of the financial contributions,” Mulvaney added.

Well, how utterly noble of him to talk to the people he represented without asking them to pay up first.

Unsurprisingly, social media users had a lot to say about Mulvaney’s comments.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Read More
Monopoly Man Photobombs Mick Mulvaney’s Hearing

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, Joshua Roberts

Tags:
budget director consumer financial protection bureau donald trump funding gop mick mulvaney news president donald trump republicans trump administration trump team white house
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2018 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.