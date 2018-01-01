Charges Dropped For Turkish Agents Who Allegedly Attacked DC Protest

Nine people were sent to the hospital after violent clashes between Turkish security forces and anti-Erdogan protesters in Washington D.C. last May.

Federal prosecutors announced they have dropped charges for members of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erodgan’s security detail who were accused of beating protesters in Washington D.C. last May.

During Erdogan’s visit to Washington last year, protesters staged a demonstration outside the Turkish ambassador’s residence in the U.S. capital, where they violently clashed with members of Erdogan’s security team. Witnesses challenged the agents’ claim that they were acting in self defense, saying that the security detail rushed at protesters who were carrying a flag of the Kurdish PYD party.

A grand jury indicted 19 people, 15 of whom were members of Erdogan’s security team, in August. All 19 were charged with conspiracy to commit a crime of violence, which can result in a 15-year prison sentence, and others were accused of committing assault with a deadly weapon. Now, 11 of the individuals affiliated with Erdogan have been cleared of all charges.

Nine people ended up in the hospital after the brawl, which strained relations between the U.S. and Turkey.

The Turkish government has been fighting against the Kurdistan Workers’ Party since 1984 and regards the Kurdish insurgency as a terrorist organization. But the U.S. has relied on Kurdish fighters in the fight against the Islamic State group, leading to serious diplomatic tensions between the two countries, since Turkey is wary of allowing the Kurds to increase territorial claims and strengthen their presence in neighboring countries.

After prosecutors announced the charges against Erdogan’s security agents, the Turkish president lambasted the decision and claimed it was evidence of a flawed justice system.

“This is completely a scandal,” he said. “It is clearly a scandalous sign of how justice works in America.”

Although officials claimed the charges were not dropped for diplomatic reasons, the decision to only charge four security personnel will surely raise some eyebrows. Aside from videos released publicly, it is difficult to know what evidence prosecutors uncovered, and it would be unwise to comment on the evidence motivating the recent legal move. However, the decision to drop charges seems surprising.